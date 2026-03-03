NUS Graduation Ball

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About this event
Entry for graduating students ONLY! (each graduate may invite one guest to share the celebration.)
Get ready to let loose and celebrate becoming a nurse clinician <3
Includes a welcome cocktail, access to an open bar for 2 hours, a 3 course cocktail-style dinner, and surprises throughout the entire night!
Entry for guest of the graduate ONLY! (one guest per graduate)
Be part of this unforgettable golden hour as we celebrate the memories, friendships, and future ahead!
Includes a welcome cocktail, access to an open bar for 2 hours, a 3 course cocktail-style dinner, and surprises throughout the entire night!
Faculty ONLY ticket.
Includes a welcome cocktail, access to an open bar for 2 hours, and a 3 course cocktail-style dinner.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!