New Westminster Secondary School PAC
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New Westminster Secondary School PAC

About this event

Sales closed

NWSS Dry Grad - Online Silent Auction

ITEM 017: Two Front Row Tickets to Grad Ceremony item
ITEM 017: Two Front Row Tickets to Grad Ceremony
$40

Starting bid

Graduation Ceremony

Reserved Front Row Seats

Queens Park Arena

Tuesday June 23rd @ 6:30pm

2 Tickets

Total Value: Priceless!

Donated by: NWSS

ITEM 018: Two Front Row Tickets to Grad Ceremony item
ITEM 018: Two Front Row Tickets to Grad Ceremony
$40

Starting bid

Graduation Ceremony

Reserved Front Row Seats

Queens Park Arena

Tuesday June 23rd @ 6:30pm

2 Tickets

Total Value: Priceless!

Donated by: NWSS

ITEM 019: Two Front Row Tickets to Grad Ceremony item
ITEM 019: Two Front Row Tickets to Grad Ceremony
$40

Starting bid

Graduation Ceremony

Reserved Front Row Seats

Queens Park Arena

Tuesday June 23rd @ 6:30pm

2 Tickets

Total Value: Priceless!

Donated by: NWSS

ITEM 020: 2 Tickets to Canucks Game March 9 item
ITEM 020: 2 Tickets to Canucks Game March 9
$100

Starting bid

2 Tickets: 

Vancouver Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators

Monday March 9th at 6 pm

Rogers Arena

Section 325, Row 2

Seats 101 and 102 (aisle seats)

Face Value $175 each

Total Value: $350

Donated by: Adam Lloyd Home Selling Team

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!