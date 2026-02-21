NWSS Dry Grad - Online Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Graduation Ceremony
Reserved Front Row Seats
Queens Park Arena
Tuesday June 23rd @ 6:30pm
2 Tickets
Total Value: Priceless!
Donated by: NWSS
Starting bid
Graduation Ceremony
Reserved Front Row Seats
Queens Park Arena
Tuesday June 23rd @ 6:30pm
2 Tickets
Total Value: Priceless!
Donated by: NWSS
Starting bid
Graduation Ceremony
Reserved Front Row Seats
Queens Park Arena
Tuesday June 23rd @ 6:30pm
2 Tickets
Total Value: Priceless!
Donated by: NWSS
Starting bid
2 Tickets:
Vancouver Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators
Monday March 9th at 6 pm
Rogers Arena
Section 325, Row 2
Seats 101 and 102 (aisle seats)
Face Value $175 each
Total Value: $350
Donated by: Adam Lloyd Home Selling Team
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