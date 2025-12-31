North York Seniors Centre

Hosted by

North York Seniors Centre

About this event

NYSC Adult Day Program Events

21 Hendon Ave

North York, ON M2M 4G8, Canada

SUMMER PARTY - Saturday July 18
$500

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $500 for a full meal (50 seniors and loved ones)



Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

WINTER HOLIDAY PARTY - Saturday December 12
$500

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $500 for a full meal (50 seniors and loved ones)


Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

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