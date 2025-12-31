North York Seniors Centre

Hosted by

North York Seniors Centre

About this event

NYSC Active Living Centre Events

21 Hendon Ave

North York, ON M2M 4G8, Canada

Seder(Workshop/Education)-Wednesday March 25
$200

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $200 for Speaker (20 -30 seniors)



Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

Spring Social/Crafts - Wednesday April 8 (2:00-3:30 PM)
$150

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $150 Arts/craft Material (20 seniors)


Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

Mother’s Day Tea - Thursday May 7 (2-3:30PM)
$400

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $200 Refreshments (30 seniors)
  • $200 - One flower for each Senior (30 Seniors)



Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

PRIDE BINGO - Wednesday June 17 - Time TBD - PM
$350

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $250 Light Refreshments (35 - 40 seniors)
  • $100 for Door Prizes($10 each = $100.00)



Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

National Indigenous People’s Day - Week of June 21
$400

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $400 Speaker/Music


Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

Canada Day BBQ - Tuesday June 30, 12 -1:30 PM
$1,800

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $1500 BBQ Food (50-60 seniors)
  • $300 for Entertainment



Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

Around the World- Cultural exhibition - Friday July 17
$350

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $300 Light Cultural Refreshments (30-40 seniors)
  • $50 for Door Prizes (5 x $10=$50)



Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

Ice Cream Social - Tuesday Aug 11 (2-3:00 PM)
$250

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $250 Ice Cream ( 30 -40 Seniors)


Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

Murder Mystery - Thursday October 29 - 12-2:00 PM
$700

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $700 Full Meal ( 30 -40 Seniors)


Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

Remembrance Talk - Week of the 9th Nov
$150

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $150 Light Refreshments ( 30 -40 Seniors)


Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

Holiday Party - Wednesday December 16,12-1:30 PM
$1,750

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $1500 Full Meal ( 70 Seniors)
  • $250 For Entertainment


Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

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