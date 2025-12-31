North York Seniors Centre

Hosted by

North York Seniors Centre

About this event

NYSC CAREGIVER EVENTS

21 Hendon Ave

North York, ON M2M 4G8, Canada

Compassion Fatigue -Wednesday, February 25 (10 - 1PM)
$300

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $200 for Speaker (20 -25 Caregiver)
  • $100 Light Refreshments



Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

CAREGIVER APPRECIATION DAY-Wednesday April 1
$300

Laughter Yoga & Hand Massages-Wednesday April 1

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $100 for Speaker (30 -35 Caregiver)
  • $200 Light Refreshments



Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

Mindfulness, Wednesday August 26
$400

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $400 for Speaker (30 - Caregiver)


Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

Invisible Disabilities Week / Education
$200

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $200 for Speaker (20 Caregiver)


Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

Parkinson Education by National Ballet School- DEC 9
$350

SPONSORSHIP NEEDED:

  • $300 for Speaker (20 - 25 Caregiver)


Sponsor Recognition & Engagement: Your logo featured on event posters; inclusion in our weekly bulletin distributed to over 3,000 contacts; dedicated social media recognition on Facebook and Instagram (over 2,000 followers combined); and a speaking opportunity at the event (table and chair provided).
For more information, please contact Jeremy D’Souza at [email protected].

Add a donation for North York Seniors Centre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!