Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust

Hosted by

Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust

About this event

Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust - 25th Anniversary Celebration

722 Chalk Lake Rd

Uxbridge, ON L9P 1R4, Canada

25th Anniversary Celebration Event
$50

Join us to celebrate 25 years of protecting the Oak Ridges Moraine with live music and one of the best views in the GTA. Refreshments will be served at this event, along with a live and silent auction. Receive a charitable donation for $25 of your ticket.

Waitlist – 25th Anniversary Celebration
Free

This is a waitlist registration. If tickets become available, you’ll be contacted by Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust staff in order of registration.

Add a donation for Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!