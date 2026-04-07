Oakville A’s 9U AAA Annual Raffle 2026

Orlando Sunset Walk - 2-night stay for up to 6 guests in a 2-bedroom suite (primary bedroom with ensuite + second bedroom with 2 queen beds), valid for use in 2027.

Includes daily resort charge with Island H2O Waterpark access, Wi-Fi, theme park transportation, live entertainment, concierge services, and two bottles of water daily. Enjoy a complimentary made-to-order breakfast each morning and two evening cocktails at Citrus Social.

Stay in spacious condominium-style suites just 10 minutes from Walt Disney World, steps from the Promenade at Sunset Walk featuring 25+ restaurants, shopping, live entertainment, a dine-in movie theatre, and family-friendly attractions.

Blackout dates apply: Feb 13–16, Apr 3–13, May 23–26, Jul 2–6, Sep 4–7, Oct 9–13, Nov 5–15.





Value aprox $758





Toronto Rock Game - two Tickets, day and time TBD