Oakville A’s 9U AAA

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Oakville A’s 9U AAA

About this raffle

Oakville A’s 9U AAA Annual Raffle 2026

Epic Baseball Bundle
$10

Baseball Zone - Summer Session -12 Pack of Summer Clinic Sessions (one hour). The winner can choose a session from hitting, fielding/throwing, or pitching. It can be used from May to the end of Sep 2026

Value $800


Autographed Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Bat – Ernie Clement


Corbett's Gift Card

Value $100

Epic Baseball Bundle
$25
This includes 3 tickets

Baseball Zone - Summer Session -12 Pack of Summer Clinic Sessions (one hour). The winner can choose a session from hitting, fielding/throwing, or pitching. It can be used from May to the end of Sep 2026

Value $800


Autographed Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Bat – Ernie Clement


Corbett's Gift Card

Value $100

Epic Baseball Bundle
$100
This includes 50 tickets

Baseball Zone - Summer Session -12 Pack of Summer Clinic Sessions (one hour). The winner can choose a session from hitting, fielding/throwing, or pitching. It can be used from May to the end of Sep 2026

Value $800


Autographed Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Bat – Ernie Clement


Corbett's Gift Card

Value $100

Summer Sizzler Package
$5

Envision - Win a pair of Ray-Ban Clubmaster, a timeless browline style with bold frames and sleek metal accents. Classic, cool, and perfect for game day (or any day)

Value $250


M&M Meat - 2 Gift cards of $100 each


Yeti Lunch Box

Value $100



Summer Sizzler Package
$10
This includes 2 tickets

Envision - Win a pair of Ray-Ban Clubmaster, a timeless browline style with bold frames and sleek metal accents. Classic, cool, and perfect for game day (or any day)

Value $250


M&M Meat - 2 Gift cards of $100 each


Yeti Lunch Box

Value $100



Summer Sizzler Package
$50
This includes 25 tickets

Envision - Win a pair of Ray-Ban Clubmaster, a timeless browline style with bold frames and sleek metal accents. Classic, cool, and perfect for game day (or any day)

Value $250


M&M Meat - 2 Gift cards of $100 each


Yeti Lunch Box

Value $100



Family Fun
$10

Orlando Sunset Walk - 2-night stay for up to 6 guests in a 2-bedroom suite (primary bedroom with ensuite + second bedroom with 2 queen beds), valid for use in 2027.

Includes daily resort charge with Island H2O Waterpark access, Wi-Fi, theme park transportation, live entertainment, concierge services, and two bottles of water daily. Enjoy a complimentary made-to-order breakfast each morning and two evening cocktails at Citrus Social.

Stay in spacious condominium-style suites just 10 minutes from Walt Disney World, steps from the Promenade at Sunset Walk featuring 25+ restaurants, shopping, live entertainment, a dine-in movie theatre, and family-friendly attractions.

Blackout dates apply: Feb 13–16, Apr 3–13, May 23–26, Jul 2–6, Sep 4–7, Oct 9–13, Nov 5–15.


Value aprox $758


Toronto Rock Game - two Tickets, day and time TBD

Family Fun
$25
This includes 2 tickets

Orlando Sunset Walk - 2-night stay for up to 6 guests in a 2-bedroom suite (primary bedroom with ensuite + second bedroom with 2 queen beds), valid for use in 2027.

Includes daily resort charge with Island H2O Waterpark access, Wi-Fi, theme park transportation, live entertainment, concierge services, and two bottles of water daily. Enjoy a complimentary made-to-order breakfast each morning and two evening cocktails at Citrus Social.

Stay in spacious condominium-style suites just 10 minutes from Walt Disney World, steps from the Promenade at Sunset Walk featuring 25+ restaurants, shopping, live entertainment, a dine-in movie theatre, and family-friendly attractions.

Blackout dates apply: Feb 13–16, Apr 3–13, May 23–26, Jul 2–6, Sep 4–7, Oct 9–13, Nov 5–15.


Value aprox $758


Toronto Rock Game - two Tickets, day and time TBD

Family Fun
$100
This includes 50 tickets

Orlando Sunset Walk - 2-night stay for up to 6 guests in a 2-bedroom suite (primary bedroom with ensuite + second bedroom with 2 queen beds), valid for use in 2027.

Includes daily resort charge with Island H2O Waterpark access, Wi-Fi, theme park transportation, live entertainment, concierge services, and two bottles of water daily. Enjoy a complimentary made-to-order breakfast each morning and two evening cocktails at Citrus Social.

Stay in spacious condominium-style suites just 10 minutes from Walt Disney World, steps from the Promenade at Sunset Walk featuring 25+ restaurants, shopping, live entertainment, a dine-in movie theatre, and family-friendly attractions.

Blackout dates apply: Feb 13–16, Apr 3–13, May 23–26, Jul 2–6, Sep 4–7, Oct 9–13, Nov 5–15.


Value aprox $758


Toronto Rock Game - two Tickets, day and time TBD

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