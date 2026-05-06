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1430 Trafalgar Rd, Oakville, ON L6H 6W4, Canada
Oakville Family Ribfest FastPass - 1 Adult - includes 1 full rib dinner and FastPass access at all Ribbers, daily admission for 1 for the weekend, free pop and water (2 per day), access to the FastPass Tent, plus a tax receipt for $50.00.
Oakville Family Ribfest FastPass - 2 Adults - includes 2 full rib dinners and FastPass access at all Ribbers, daily admission for 2 for the weekend, free pop and water (4 per day), access to the FastPass Tent, plus a tax receipt for $75.00.
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