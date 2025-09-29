Oakville Jaguars Colombia Team

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Oakville Jaguars Colombia Team

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Oakville Jaguars 2013 Colombia Team

Takeoff Ticket 🎫✈️
$10

A small but mighty boost toward airfare — proof that even the tiniest lift helps us soar!

Boarding Pass Boost 🛫
$25

Helps cover airline taxes & fees — one step closer to takeoff.

Adventure Backer 🧭
$50

Helps bring the Colombia experience within reach for our players.

Ticket to Play 🎟️⚽
$100

Puts us closer to covering a player’s flight to Colombia.

Sweet Dreams Supporter 🏨
$150

Helps provide a cozy hotel bed for one player for the night.

Travel Buddy Sponsor 🌍
$250

Supports both airfare & accommodations so no player is left behind.

Player Sponsor ⚽
$500

A huge gift that covers major expenses for one boy’s travel & stay.

Team Builder 🏆
$1,000

Game-changing generosity that pushes the whole team toward Colombia!

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