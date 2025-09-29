Oakville Jaguars 2013 Colombia Team

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A small but mighty boost toward airfare — proof that even the tiniest lift helps us soar!
Helps cover airline taxes & fees — one step closer to takeoff.
Helps bring the Colombia experience within reach for our players.
Puts us closer to covering a player’s flight to Colombia.
Helps provide a cozy hotel bed for one player for the night.
Supports both airfare & accommodations so no player is left behind.
A huge gift that covers major expenses for one boy’s travel & stay.
Game-changing generosity that pushes the whole team toward Colombia!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!