Oasis Muskoka Chair Empty Chair Auction

Artist: Lisa Galati





I have always loved creating, whether it’s refinishing furniture, wood carving, knitting, or painting. I enjoy learning new skills and exploring different ways to express creativity through my work.



My father was a commercial artist, and I’m grateful to have inherited some of his creativity and appreciation for art. Creating with my hands continues to be a meaningful and rewarding part of my life.





I painted this chair in memory of my sister and my father, whose losses left two empty chairs at our family table. Experiencing that kind of loss changes a family forever. I hope this chair helps support and bring comfort to other families facing bereavement.





https://www.instagram.com/lgalatiart/