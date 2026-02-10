Oasis Muskoka Chair Empty Chair Auction

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Starting bid
Artist: Lisa Galati
I have always loved creating, whether it’s refinishing furniture, wood carving, knitting, or painting. I enjoy learning new skills and exploring different ways to express creativity through my work.
My father was a commercial artist, and I’m grateful to have inherited some of his creativity and appreciation for art. Creating with my hands continues to be a meaningful and rewarding part of my life.
I painted this chair in memory of my sister and my father, whose losses left two empty chairs at our family table. Experiencing that kind of loss changes a family forever. I hope this chair helps support and bring comfort to other families facing bereavement.
Starting bid
Artist: Arwynn Davey
Arwynn’s work explores hope, light, and the quiet magic found in nature. She is drawn to moments in time - a bird on a branch, a drifting dandelion wish or a small animal pausing in the light. These scenes hold a sense of optimism and possibility that are captured in her paintings.
Dandelion wishes are a key element in most of the work. She started painting them when pregnant with her son - they represent new life, hope and the sweet optimism of a wish made on the wind.
With a background of more than 20 years in graphic design, composition and colour play an important role in Arwynn’s process. The work is painted on panel with low viscosity paints in rich layered colours, then refined with fine details. She aims to create work that feels uplifting, peaceful and joyful.
Starting bid
Artist: Ilja Hup-Warmels
For the painting of this chair, I went back to my European roots.
As birds that remain during the cold winter months in Northern Europe, the European robin is seen as a symbol of resilience and tenacity. A symbol of hope for renewal and new beginnings.
A popular belief is that: Robins appear when a loved one is near.
The robin serves as a comfort to feel that loved ones lost, are watching over you.
For me, seeing the robins in our hedgerow, was a reminder to find joy in the little things, protect what I love fiercely and be curious, just like these little winged friends.
Starting bid
Artist: Catherine Farquhar
A bee may symbolize many things but for me this bee represents life, joy, purity, creativity, resourcefulness and wisdom.
Much like the work of Oasis Bereavement bees work to support a community hive and they have a positive impact. Natures pollinators supporting an ecosystem greater than them.
@hearthstonestudios (Instagram)
Starting bid
Artist: Joanne LaMantia
A contemporary landscape artist who celebrates the natural world that surrounds her, bringing the outside inside to remind us to reconnect with nature. Every piece is a celebration of the natural world - vibrant, textured, and full of life with a touch of whimsical realism.
Instagram: @artbyjolamantia
Website: https://joart.mutiny-sites.com/artbyjo
Starting bid
Artists: Rosa Calabrese, Christine Valentini, Oksana Baczynsky
We chose to paint roses in shades of purple and pink because the rose is a timeless symbol of love, remembrance, and connection to those we have lost. In moments of grief, flowers often speak the words that are difficult to say. The pink rose reflects compassion, gratitude, and gentle love, while the purple rose symbolizes dignity, reflection, and spiritual connection. Together, these colours create a meaningful tribute, honouring loss while also celebrating the love and memories that remain.
insta: aurora.group.of.artists
Starting bid
Artist: Edmund Mok
Edmund sees himself as a Chinese immigrant who immerses himself in the Western culture and his art work is reflective of such cultural collaboration. In the decade spanning artistic exploration, Edmund combined Chinese ink painting with watercolor techniques to capture the beauty of Canadian wilderness and animals that capture his heart. He grew up in Hong Kong, a city described as concrete forest, surrounded by everything but nature and animals. He likes to draw animals and landscapes to bring the tranquility back to his life. By portraying Canadian animals and landscape with other styles, viewers can appreciate the nature from another perspective.
@edmund_studio
Starting bid
Artist: Lori Drawetz
Using modern, yet simplistic design, this chair invites calm, quiet and peace. Through the use of gentle, earthy colours, you are invited to relax. Read. Close your eyes. Take a breath. Reflect. This chair honours the environment and how it can bring serenity during difficult times.
Starting bid
Artist: Cat Bechard
Welcome to my sanity. Making art whether oil on canvas or furniture or cast-off treasures is always forefront in life. Exploring mediums and grounds keeps the heart pumping, a smile on my face and the mind satisfied. This is a pleasure to be able to share my passion of creating art to hopefully give someone comfort in a time of grieving. If only it can bring a little smile is my wish in a peaceful place.
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