Ochre Fest 2025- Saturday Morning - Into Headwinds: Moving Past Fixed Positions, July 5 at 11:00 AM

A morning panel with three authors talented authors. Sharon King Campbell, Craig Francis Power & Andy Jones July 5, 2025 Saturday @ 11:00am

Simply show up and show your ticket (electronically or printed) to gain access to each event.

NOTE: If you wish to add the Wine Tasting Event you will need to purchase a separate ticket. See the separate link on the Schedule 2025 Page.

A morning panel with three authors talented authors. Sharon King Campbell, Craig Francis Power & Andy Jones July 5, 2025 Saturday @ 11:00am

Simply show up and show your ticket (electronically or printed) to gain access to each event.

NOTE: If you wish to add the Wine Tasting Event you will need to purchase a separate ticket. See the separate link on the Schedule 2025 Page.

More details...