Ochre Fest 2025 - Saturday Night - Echolocation: Navigating the Darkness, July 5 at 7:30 PM

Route 70

Ochre Pit Cove, NL A0E 3E0, Canada

Saturday Night, July 5, 2025 at 7:30
$25
Saturday Night pass to author readings and a musical performance. Events take place at Ochre House Retreat. July 5, 2025 Saturday @ 7:30pm
Simply show up and show your ticket (electronically or printed) to gain access.
NOTE: If you wish to add the Wine Tasting Event you will need to purchase a separate ticket. See the separate link on the Schedule 2025 Page.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!