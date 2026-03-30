Ochre Fest 2026 - All Books & Music Pass - (Tasting Excluded)

Weekend access pass to author readings, musical performances and panel discussions. Events take place at Ochre House Retreat. <br />

July 3, 2026 Friday @ 7:30pm <br />

July 4, 2026 Saturday @ 11:00am <br />

July 4, 2026 Saturday @ 7:30pm <br />

July 5, 2026 Sunday @ 10:30am <br />

Simply show up and show your ticket (electronically or printed) to gain access to each event. <br />

NOTE: If you wish to add the Wine Tasting Event you will need to purchase a separate ticket. See the separate link on the Schedule 2026 Page.