Ochre Fest 2026- Saturday Morning , July 4 at 11:00 AM

A morning panel with three authors talented authors. Deirdre Halbot, Ray Critch, MacKenzie Nolan, Bridget Canning

July 4, 2026 Saturday @ 11:00am <br /> Simply show up and show your ticket (electronically or printed) to gain access to each event. <br /> NOTE: If you wish to add the Wine Tasting Event you will need to purchase a separate ticket. See the separate link on the Schedule 2025 Page.