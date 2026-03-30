Ochre Fest

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Ochre Fest

About this event

Ochre Fest 2026- Saturday Morning , July 4 at 11:00 AM

Route 70

Ochre Pit Cove, NL A0E 3E0, Canada

Saturday Morning Panel
$25

A morning panel with three authors talented authors. Deirdre Halbot, Ray Critch, MacKenzie Nolan, Bridget Canning

July 4, 2026 Saturday @ 11:00am <br /> Simply show up and show your ticket (electronically or printed) to gain access to each event. <br /> NOTE: If you wish to add the Wine Tasting Event you will need to purchase a separate ticket. See the separate link on the Schedule 2025 Page.

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