Ochre Fest

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Ochre Fest

About this event

Ochre Fest - Sunday Morning panel - The Gripping Hitch: Firm Lines to the Past July 6, at 11:00 AM

Route 70

Ochre Pit Cove, NL A0E 3E0, Canada

Sunday Morning Panel Discussion - July 6th at 11
$25
The Sunday Morning Pass provides access to an author's panel and discussion. Events take place at Ochre House Retreat.
July 6, 2025 Sunday @ 11am
Simply show up and show your ticket (electronically or printed) to gain access to each event.
NOTE: If you wish to add the Wine Tasting Event you will need to purchase a separate ticket. See the separate link on the Schedule 2025 Page.

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