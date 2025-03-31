Ochre Fest - Sunday Morning panel - The Gripping Hitch: Firm Lines to the Past July 6, at 11:00 AM

The Sunday Morning Pass provides access to an author's panel and discussion. Events take place at Ochre House Retreat.

July 6, 2025 Sunday @ 11am

Simply show up and show your ticket (electronically or printed) to gain access to each event.

NOTE: If you wish to add the Wine Tasting Event you will need to purchase a separate ticket. See the separate link on the Schedule 2025 Page.

The Sunday Morning Pass provides access to an author's panel and discussion. Events take place at Ochre House Retreat.

July 6, 2025 Sunday @ 11am

Simply show up and show your ticket (electronically or printed) to gain access to each event.

NOTE: If you wish to add the Wine Tasting Event you will need to purchase a separate ticket. See the separate link on the Schedule 2025 Page.

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