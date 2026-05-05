Ochre Park School Parent Society's Silent Auction

Red Carpet Treatment: a gentle Luxe Peel, leaving you radiant and ready for the red carpet.





LUXE Medical Spa and Laser is Fort Saskatchewan’s trusted destination for elevated aesthetics, skin health, and hormone wellness.

Refresh, restore, and rejuvenate your skin.

At LUXE Medical Spa and Laser, our customized chemical peels are your reset button for skin that feels dull, textured, or tired. Designed to gently exfoliate and reveal a brighter, more even complexion, these treatments support both skin health and self-confidence—helping you look and feel renewed from the inside out.

From light refreshes to deeper rejuvenation, every peel is selected and performed with care, precision, and your unique skin in mind.

