Ochre Park School Parent Society's Silent Auction

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Three kites, Full-O-Fruit Board Game, Milwaukee cooler bag, Play-Doh Light and Look Microscope kit, Hot Wheels, Maxell Wireless Mini Speaker, Five fidget water toys
Starting bid
3D printed items that all the kids go crazy for! Oiler's sign, 4 Mario bookmarks with frame, Vase, Toothless & Lightfury dragons, Dino keychain, 13 Minis, and 2 pairs of rose earrings (one pair red, one pair black). Total Value $143.00
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UV Shirt Size Medium: water resistant, breathable material great for all outdoor activities. UPF 50+. Stunning teal and grey color. Orange and Navy hat, adjustable back. Total $50 value.
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The WINNWELL DOUBLE MINI QUIKNET HOCKEY SET is a perfect hockey net set for playing games inside your home. It is great for all ages looking to have fun and play the game they love.
Features:
Includes
Specifications:
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Get summer ready with this 3 Month Membership to Chop Shop Physiques, $180.00 value. With locations in Fort Saskatchewan, Sherwood Park, Stony Plain and Spruce Grove this is an easily accessible gym. "Your simple, accessible & affordable 24 hr gym :We offer friction-less registration right from your phone. Simply register, download the Kindoo app and walk-in!" Includes shaker cup and tote bag.
Starting bid
Red Carpet Treatment: a gentle Luxe Peel, leaving you radiant and ready for the red carpet.
LUXE Medical Spa and Laser is Fort Saskatchewan’s trusted destination for elevated aesthetics, skin health, and hormone wellness.
Refresh, restore, and rejuvenate your skin.
At LUXE Medical Spa and Laser, our customized chemical peels are your reset button for skin that feels dull, textured, or tired. Designed to gently exfoliate and reveal a brighter, more even complexion, these treatments support both skin health and self-confidence—helping you look and feel renewed from the inside out.
From light refreshes to deeper rejuvenation, every peel is selected and performed with care, precision, and your unique skin in mind.
Starting bid
The Space offers a variety of classes and is inclusive of all ages, body types, and fitness levels. Here is a link to the different classes they offer. Class Descriptions - The Space: Yoga, Meditation and Wellness
Class passes are valid for 1-year after purchase, are final sale and cannot by refunded. Class passes are shareable with a spouse or child, and can transferred to another student (original expiry date from purchase will be used). $80.00+GST Value!
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Home Based detailing services out of Lamont, AB. Offering Interior, Exterior, Full Details, Mobile Interior, Agricultural, Heavy Equipment and Highway Vehicles. $100.00 gift certificate!
Starting bid
2 Grandstand tickets vouchers to a Riverhawks regular season game in 2026!
Starting bid
Beautiful floral tea pot, tea strainer, and 10 different spring/summer teas! A $75.00 value!
This is our Spring / Summer 2026 edition.
A tea sampler pack for the beginner or for the tea drinker looking to branch out! Our ten pack tea sampler includes 4 black teas, 3 green teas and 3 herbal teas. Each sample will provide enough for 4 - 5 cups of tea, tea drinking suggestions and descriptions of each tea.
Starting bid
Red Water's Premier Pizza and Donair Destination!
Fresh-made, Hot Served, Ready-To-Go
Starting bid
Value up to $280.00: 1 Complimentary Oil & Filter Change
Expires Dec 31, 2026
Travel Mug
Dodge Ram Hat
Pinnacle Distance 12 Golf Balls
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate to NAPA.
Hat, Water Bottle, Key Chain, Lunch kit, and golf tees
Starting bid
$25.00 gift certificate
Chips, and assorted candy!
Starting bid
A beautiful outdoor accent. This stunning solar light is 36" tall and would look wonderful in your garden, at your front door, etc. Donated by Shane's Guardian Pharmacy.
Starting bid
Four $25.00 gift certificates for a total value of $100.00. Keep all 4 for yourself or share as a gift!
"Since February 25th, 2018, Achti's Steak & Pizza has been a favorite family dining spot. We offer a warm atmosphere where loved ones enjoy delicious, freshly made pizzas and fine steaks together.
At Achti's, we believe great food and company go hand in hand. With TVs for entertainment, you can catch your favorite game or show while you dine. Whether celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a casual night out, Achti's Steak & Pizza is the perfect place to create lasting memories."
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3kg pail of creamy, soft, delicious honey! (value of $30 alone), plus 4 colorful and adjustable hats, and 1 toque!
Starting bid
Two Pickle Ball Paddles with ball, BBQ Paddle Scraper with Chicken and Rib Sauce & Teriyaki Sauce, A lantern/flashlight (batteries included), and a dry bag (waterproof storage bag)
Starting bid
Includes a hot/cold wheat bag: Designed for both hot and cold therapy use, Wheat Bags are a multipurpose solution for pain relief, muscle relaxation, inflammation reduction and comfort. Multiple Arbonne health products, Vanilla Lavendar Sugar Scrub, and an all natural topical pain remedy.
Starting bid
A spa manicure is a luxurious, comprehensive treatment for hands and nails that goes beyond basic nail grooming to include, relaxation, skin nourishment, and pampering. Treat yourself today!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!