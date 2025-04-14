October Moon Gala Silent Auction

Starting bid
Autographed by Brandon Montour! This officially licensed hockey jersey is made with a light and breathable fabric designed to keep you cool and dry. Authentic on-ice look with a tailored fit. NHL Shield patch on front-collar.
Special edition Unity Game artwork created by Indigenous artist Alanah Astehtsi̲' Otsistóhkwaˀ (Morningstar) Jewell, a Bear Clan member from Oneida Nation of the Thames.
Emily Kewageshig is an Anishinaabe artist and visual storyteller from Saugeen First Nation No. 29. With a deep-rooted connection to her heritage, her artwork explores the intricate interconnection of life forms, weaving together both traditional and contemporary materials. Her creative practice is centered around the cyclical themes of birth, death, and rebirth - concepts that have profound significance in both her cultural teachings and personal lived experiences.
An 8×10 photograph featuring Toronto Maple Leaf Gardens, the arena that is home to many Stanley Cup champion teams from 1931-1999. Comes framed with matting, plaque, and collector pin.
Poster of a 1962 comic book cover (Marvel copyright 2014). Custom Framed in a black wood frame. Custom matted in a white mat with a black core v-groove.
Frame Size: 16.5" x 21.5"
Image Size: 9.75" x 14.75"
Enjoy a live, professional theatre performance. This event letter is valid for two (2) tickets, Gold Level seating, evening performance to an upcoming production for the 2025-26 season. Productions to choose from: Boom X, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, or It's a Good Life If You Don't Weaken (Songs by The Tragically Hip)
Opened in 1914, the Royal Ontario Museum showcases art, culture and nature from around the world and across the ages. Among the top 10 cultural institutions in North America, Canada’s largest and most comprehensive museum is home to a world-class collection of 18 million artworks, cultural objects and natural history specimens, featured in 40 gallery and exhibition spaces.
Hamilton Beach toaster oven air fryer combo, includes bake, broil, and toast. Fits 12” pizza, 1800 watts, 6 cooking modes.
Cuisinart's compact kitchen powerhouse features interchangeable attachments that convert the base of a food processor into a blender. This versatile appliance performs multiple food preparation tasks and takes up minimal counter space.
Bring out your best in the kitchen with this Black 4.2L Agile Non-Stick Casserole. Lightweight and durable, this practical casserole goes from stovetop to oven to tabletop with ease.
MRKTBOX is a local food business based in Hamilton, ON, with a focus on providing ethically sourced, sustainable products, including groceries, prepared meals, and cafe items. They emphasize local and organic options, supporting small farms and businesses. This gift card is valid at all three locations (Dundurn Market, Ottawa Market, and Strathcona Market)
Limited edition box of 23k gold-plated Pokemon cards, released by Burger King in 1999, including Mewtwo
Limited edition boxes of 23k gold-plated Pokemon cards, released by Burger King in 1999, including Charizard.
Limited edition boxes of 23k gold-plated Pokemon cards, released by Burger King in 1999, including Pikachu.
DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro combine physical trading cards with digital Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Collect DC with card designs starring fan-favorite Super Heroes and Super-Villains like The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and so many more.
DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro combine physical trading cards with digital Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Collect DC with card designs starring fan-favorite Super Heroes and Super-Villains like The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and so many more.
Powerful Pokémon ex are ready to charge onto the battlefield in the Pokémon TCG: ex Battle Decks! Each 60-card deck is led by an exceptional Pokémon ex and includes everything you need to play right away.
Meet the Sadie Tote, your go-to carryall for work, travel, and everything in between. Designed with luxurious pleated vegan leather, this bag is as stylish as it is practical. Whether you're heading to the office or out for the weekend, the Sadie Tote keeps your essentials organized while adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
Portage your gear comfortably and securely over the roughest portage trails with the CAMPER canoe/portage pack. Perfect for solo trips, portaging with a canoe, smaller adults, and youth. Loaded with features that will perform up to the highest expectations and be appreciated every time you travel to your favourite paddling destinations or adventures into new lands.
Enjoy a taste of Lake Erie with four vouchers for the famous pickerel dinner at the Erie Beach Hotel in Port Dover. Each voucher covers a classic, generously portioned pickerel meal—crispy, golden fillets prepared just right, with all the traditional fixings. This is one of southern Ontario’s most beloved dining experiences. Gather your friends or family for a memorable meal in a charming, historic setting just steps from the water. Perfect for seafood lovers, date nights, or a special night out.
Frank Polson was born in Ville-Marie, Temiscamingue, in 1952 and is a member of the Algonquin Long Point First Nations community (Winneway, Temiscamingue). For the past seventeen years he has worked at developing his style in the medium of acrylics. Frank is a self-taught who produces works of unique beauty, in the Woodland style, which is relevant to today and in accordance with is Heritage.
Artie is great nephew of Chief Dan George of Tsleil-Waututh nation (Burrard Band) and was born in North Vancouver. Both his miniature and full sized wood carvings are original works of art, which providing a fine, esthetic collection and representation of Northwest Coast native art designs.
The symbol of immortality and wealth, dependability and renewal. The Salmon is the life source, and is always treated with high regard and respect. Many First Nations cultures tell of the Salmon people living in the ocean, who offer their bodies as food to the human world and once their flesh is used they return home to put on new flesh and begin the cycle once again.
RHONDA SNOW is the Métis visual artist and Ojibwe Horse Knowledge Keeper. Her vivid Woodlands style canvases captivate viewers and share the knowledge which she has received from the Elders about the “small horses of the big woods”. She has personally cared for many Native Ponies, playing an important role in the comeback of the breed from near-extinction.
Artist Blake Richardson draws upon his visions in the textures of tree bark, in the formations of clouds, and in the natural shapes of rocks and wood carved by the elements in nature. The minimal approach he uses to reveal his visions leaves a window open for the viewers imagination to enter and interpret for themselves.
Morningstar, also known as Alanah Astehtsi Otsistohkwa Jewell is a bear clan artist from Oneida Nation of the Thames. She uses illustrations, acrylic paintings, and mural work to bring Indigenous art and representation to urban spaces.
"A Dictionary of the Cree Language as spoken by the Indians in the Provinces of Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta". Brick red cloth with black lettering and decoration.
Cheekbone Beauty is an Indigenous-owned beauty brand with truly sustainable products. More than just makeup, their high-quality cosmetics truly make a differences. Ethical. Vegan.
Dairee Delite - A 50's Style Ice Cream Shop.
Dairee Delite has been serving ice cream treats for more than 60 years. From ice cream cones to banana splits, strawberry shortcakes to frozen cakes, Dairee Delite is a must-visit landmark in Brantford, ON.
2 tickets to the "Handel's Messiah" concert with Grand River Chorus on Saturday December 13, 2025 (7:30pm) at the Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts
MINI TIPI's aim is to address the lack of authentic Indigenous designs in the textile industry. MINI TIPI has set a new standard for manufacturing high-quality accessories with exclusive authentic designs. Their artist royalty program and community giveback projects show their commitment to circular impact.
MINI TIPI's aim is to address the lack of authentic Indigenous designs in the textile industry. MINI TIPI has set a new standard for manufacturing high-quality accessories with exclusive authentic designs. Their artist royalty program and community giveback projects show their commitment to circular impact.
Indigenous Owned - Ojibway First Nation Beadwork Artist in Ottawa, ON. Various beautiful handmade & authentic beadwork jewelry and accessories
The Indigenous Collection puzzles feature authentic Indigenous art. The artist's name, tribal affiliation, and biography are featured on the back of each puzzle.
Teachings - By William Monague - Ojibway
The Indigenous Collection puzzles feature authentic Indigenous art. The artist's name, tribal affiliation, and biography are featured on the back of each puzzle.
Prayers by the Lake - By Pam Cailloux - Huron/Algonquin Métis
The Indigenous Collection puzzles feature authentic Indigenous art. The artist's name, tribal affiliation, and biography are featured on the back of each puzzle.
Three Sisters - By Betty Albert - Cree
The Indigenous Collection puzzles feature authentic Indigenous art. The artist's name, tribal affiliation, and biography are featured on the back of each puzzle.
Turtle Island - By Patrick Hunter - Ojibway
Handmade Indigenous beadwork earrings
Handmade Indigenous beadwork earrings
Handmade Indigenous beadwork earrings
Handmade Indigenous beadwork earrings
Hockey trading card signed by Toronto Sceptres Defender Renata Fast. T-Shirt (size XL) from the PWHL Battle on Bay Street game between Toronto and the Montreal Victoire.
