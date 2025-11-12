Orillia & District Literacy Council Incorporated
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Orillia & District Literacy Council Incorporated

About this event

Sales closed

ODLC 2025 Holiday Online Auction

Pick-up location

99 Peter St N, Orillia, ON L3V 4Z3, Canada

Clear Quartz Crystal Earrings valued at $40. item
Clear Quartz Crystal Earrings valued at $40. item
Clear Quartz Crystal Earrings valued at $40.
$20

Starting bid

Handmade Crystal Jewelry generously donated by @alignedwithmarcie.

Ruby Crystal Earrings valued at $40. item
Ruby Crystal Earrings valued at $40. item
Ruby Crystal Earrings valued at $40.
$20

Starting bid

Handmade Crystal Jewelry generously donated by @alignedwithmarcie.

Hematite Crystal & Redwood Earrings valued at $35. item
Hematite Crystal & Redwood Earrings valued at $35. item
Hematite Crystal & Redwood Earrings valued at $35.
$15

Starting bid

Handmade Crystal Jewelry generously donated by @alignedwithmarcie.

$100.00 Gift Certificate. item
$100.00 Gift Certificate.
$25

Starting bid

Full Sent Party Rentals is a local, family owned business. They provide inflatables for events and parties. Bouncy castles, water slides, obstacle courses, rock wall, movie screen, popcorn maker and much more! Donated by Full Send.
www.fullsendpartyrentals.com

Two Baby Blankets with Matching Hats $20 Value item
Two Baby Blankets with Matching Hats $20 Value
$10

Starting bid

Handmade and donated by Amanda W.

$50.00 LCBO Gift Card. item
$50.00 LCBO Gift Card.
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Shann Hales, Realtor with Royal LePage Quest, Brokerage in Orillia.
[email protected]

Handmade Holiday Paintings Valued at $80. item
Handmade Holiday Paintings Valued at $80. item
Handmade Holiday Paintings Valued at $80. item
Handmade Holiday Paintings Valued at $80.
$30

Starting bid

Hand painted holiday art donated by Chiki Boutique.

ODLC Holiday Cookbook $20.00 Value. item
ODLC Holiday Cookbook $20.00 Value.
$10

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate for Boho Beauty Bar & Bare. item
$100 Gift Certificate for Boho Beauty Bar & Bare.
$15

Starting bid

Lash lift and tint, full body waxing, and custom spray tans. Alliston location.

Operation Grow Midland Gift Certificate Valued at $50.00. item
Operation Grow Midland Gift Certificate Valued at $50.00.
$15

Starting bid

Operation Grow is a social enterprise that is innovative, intersectional, accessible and evidence-based, addressing needs identified by women who have experienced violence. They grow more than just produce. Located in Midland.
www.operationgrow.ca

$50.00 Impression House Gift Certificate item
$50.00 Impression House Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

$50.00 gift voucher donated by Impression House Print & Design Shop, Orillia.

Gift Basket Valued at $30.00. item
Gift Basket Valued at $30.00. item
Gift Basket Valued at $30.00.
$15

Starting bid

6 Blackfly vodka coolers, decorative holiday bowl, holiday ornaments, Lindor chocolates, candy cane stir sticks.

ODLC Friends & Family Cookbook $20.00 Value item
ODLC Friends & Family Cookbook $20.00 Value
$10

Starting bid

Gift Basket Valued at $30.00. item
Gift Basket Valued at $30.00. item
Gift Basket Valued at $30.00.
$15

Starting bid

6 Blackfly vodka coolers, decorative holiday bowl, holiday ornaments, Lindor chocolates, candy cane stir sticks.

Gift Basket Valued at $30. item
Gift Basket Valued at $30. item
Gift Basket Valued at $30.
$15

Starting bid

6 Blackfly vodka coolers, decorative holiday bowl, holiday ornaments, Lindor chocolates, candy cane stir sticks.

Gift Basket Valued at $30.00. item
Gift Basket Valued at $30.00.
$15

Starting bid

6 beer, decorative holiday bowl, holiday ornaments, Lindor chocolates, candy cane stir sticks.

Gift Basket $30.00 Value. item
Gift Basket $30.00 Value.
$15

Starting bid

6 beer, decorative holiday bowl, holiday ornaments, Lindor chocolates, candy cane stir sticks.

Gift Basket Valued at $25.00 item
Gift Basket Valued at $25.00
$12

Starting bid

6 beer, holiday ornaments, Lindor chocolates.

Holiday Glass Containers & Candle Holders Valued at $30.00. item
Holiday Glass Containers & Candle Holders Valued at $30.00.
$15

Starting bid

Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.

Holiday Glass Containers & Candle Holders Valued at $30.00. item
Holiday Glass Containers & Candle Holders Valued at $30.00.
$15

Starting bid

Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.

Holiday Glass Containers & Candle Holders Valued at $30.00. item
Holiday Glass Containers & Candle Holders Valued at $30.00.
$15

Starting bid

Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.

Holiday Glass Containers & Candle Holders Valued at $30.00. item
Holiday Glass Containers & Candle Holders Valued at $30.00.
$15

Starting bid

Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.

Holiday Glass Containers & Candle Holders Valued at $30.00. item
Holiday Glass Containers & Candle Holders Valued at $30.00.
$15

Starting bid

Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.

Container, Bits & Bites, Candles & Serving Tray Value $40 item
Container, Bits & Bites, Candles & Serving Tray Value $40
$20

Starting bid

Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.

Container, Bits & Bites, Candles & Serving Tray Value $40 item
Container, Bits & Bites, Candles & Serving Tray Value $40
$20

Starting bid

Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.

Large Felt Tote, Container, Candles Valued at $60.00 item
Large Felt Tote, Container, Candles Valued at $60.00
$25

Starting bid

Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!