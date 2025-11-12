ODLC 2025 Holiday Online Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Handmade Crystal Jewelry generously donated by @alignedwithmarcie.
Starting bid
Handmade Crystal Jewelry generously donated by @alignedwithmarcie.
Starting bid
Handmade Crystal Jewelry generously donated by @alignedwithmarcie.
Starting bid
Full Sent Party Rentals is a local, family owned business. They provide inflatables for events and parties. Bouncy castles, water slides, obstacle courses, rock wall, movie screen, popcorn maker and much more! Donated by Full Send.
www.fullsendpartyrentals.com
Starting bid
Handmade and donated by Amanda W.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Hand painted holiday art donated by Chiki Boutique.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Lash lift and tint, full body waxing, and custom spray tans. Alliston location.
Starting bid
Operation Grow is a social enterprise that is innovative, intersectional, accessible and evidence-based, addressing needs identified by women who have experienced violence. They grow more than just produce. Located in Midland.
www.operationgrow.ca
Starting bid
$50.00 gift voucher donated by Impression House Print & Design Shop, Orillia.
Starting bid
6 Blackfly vodka coolers, decorative holiday bowl, holiday ornaments, Lindor chocolates, candy cane stir sticks.
Starting bid
Starting bid
6 Blackfly vodka coolers, decorative holiday bowl, holiday ornaments, Lindor chocolates, candy cane stir sticks.
Starting bid
6 Blackfly vodka coolers, decorative holiday bowl, holiday ornaments, Lindor chocolates, candy cane stir sticks.
Starting bid
6 beer, decorative holiday bowl, holiday ornaments, Lindor chocolates, candy cane stir sticks.
Starting bid
6 beer, decorative holiday bowl, holiday ornaments, Lindor chocolates, candy cane stir sticks.
Starting bid
6 beer, holiday ornaments, Lindor chocolates.
Starting bid
Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.
Starting bid
Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.
Starting bid
Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.
Starting bid
Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.
Starting bid
Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.
Starting bid
Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.
Starting bid
Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.
Starting bid
Crafted and donated by Shar Ladouceur.
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