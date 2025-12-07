Vancouver Island Youth Dance Theatre Association

Vancouver Island Youth Dance Theatre Association

Dancestreams Odyssey 2026 Masterclasses

139 Bastion St

Nanaimo, BC V9R 3A2, Canada

Sunday 11:00am - 5:30pm
$125

*Tax Included

Open Level with Sophie Dow


This full day intensive is designed to be a deep dive into contemporary dance techniques where Sophie will help dancers grow into more bold and captivating performers.


WHAT YOU'LL EXPLORE:

  • Contemporary dance techniques
  • Tools for developing versatility
  • Your unique voice as an artist
  • Improvisation and creative expression
  • Building confidence to bring onto the stage
Saturday 10:45am - 12:30pm
$30

*Tax included

Advanced+ Technique and Repertoire Class with Bryn Bridgen - 10:45am-12:30pm


This class is for the dancer looking for a challenge. For the dancer wanting to improve their technique and their ability to make choreography their own.

Saturday 1:00pm - 2:45pm
$30

*Tax Included


Open Level Contemporary Floorwork and Repertoire Class with Bryn Bridgen

Saturday 2:00pm - 4:00pm
$30

*Tax Included


Open Level Technique and Performance Skills Class with Sophie Dow - 2:00pm-4:00pm


This class is for the dancer wanting to challenge their artistry and performance skills. For the dancer who wants to feel more confident.

Saturday 3:00pm - 4:45pm
$30

*Tax Included


Open Level Improvisation and Repertoire Class with Bryn Bridgen - 3:00pm-4:45pm


This class is for the dancer who wants to feel more comfortable improvising and wants to develop their own unique artistic voice.

Saturday 4:00pm - 6:00pm
$30

*Tax Included


Open Level Technique and Performance Skills Class with Sophie Dow 4:00pm-6:00pm


This class is for the dancer wanting to challenge their artistry and performance skills. For the dancer who wants to feel more confident.

