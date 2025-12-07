Dancestreams Odyssey 2026 Masterclasses

Hosted by
Nanaimo, BC V9R 3A2, Canada
Open Level with Sophie Dow
This full day intensive is designed to be a deep dive into contemporary dance techniques where Sophie will help dancers grow into more bold and captivating performers.
WHAT YOU'LL EXPLORE:
Advanced+ Technique and Repertoire Class with Bryn Bridgen - 10:45am-12:30pm
This class is for the dancer looking for a challenge. For the dancer wanting to improve their technique and their ability to make choreography their own.
Open Level Contemporary Floorwork and Repertoire Class with Bryn Bridgen
Open Level Technique and Performance Skills Class with Sophie Dow - 2:00pm-4:00pm
This class is for the dancer wanting to challenge their artistry and performance skills. For the dancer who wants to feel more confident.
Open Level Improvisation and Repertoire Class with Bryn Bridgen - 3:00pm-4:45pm
This class is for the dancer who wants to feel more comfortable improvising and wants to develop their own unique artistic voice.
Open Level Technique and Performance Skills Class with Sophie Dow 4:00pm-6:00pm
