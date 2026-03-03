OES Jungle Junction After School Clubs 2025-2026

The dates for this term are March 9th - April 13th (this program does not run on non-school days.)





🎲♟️ BGC Board Games & Chess Club♟️🎲





Calling all thinkers, planners, and game lovers! Members ages 5–12 are invited to join us for an exciting after-school adventure filled with board games and chess fun. From learning classic favorites to challenging friends in strategic chess matches, members will build critical thinking skills, practice teamwork, and strengthen focus—all while having a blast. Whether you’re mastering your chess moves, rolling the dice in a new game, or discovering winning strategies, each week brings fresh challenges and friendly competition in a supportive, fun environment.





Ready to roll the dice or call out “Checkmate”? ♜