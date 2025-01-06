OES Kids Food Nation Program

Wednesdays:
AGES 8-12 ONLY**
Kids Food Nation
January 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th
February 5th, 12th, and 26th
March 5th
Come explore the Kitchen with BGC Olds and Area as we work to develop cooking skills, Kitchen safety, and Food literacy in a fun and interactive way!
