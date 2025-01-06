OES Kids Food Nation Program

5413 53 St

Olds, AB T4H 1S9, Canada

Wednesday Programs: Kids Food Nation
free
Wednesdays: AGES 8-12 ONLY** Kids Food Nation January 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th February 5th, 12th, and 26th March 5th Come explore the Kitchen with BGC Olds and Area as we work to develop cooking skills, Kitchen safety, and Food literacy in a fun and interactive way!

