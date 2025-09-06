Projet Québec Afrique

About this event

<p>Collective Work - Open your heart wide</p>

GLOBAL PRESENTER
$50,000

Official presentation of the entire project (song, music video, events, website, broadcast): "Quebec-Africa Project - presented by [Name]" + dominant logo on all platforms


Presentation of a key aspect of the project, with major visibility:

- Song: "Song presented by [Name]"

- Music video: "Music video presented by [Name]"

- Benefit evening: "Montreal Gala presented by [Name]"

SECTION PRESENTER
$25,000

Show in Rwanda: "Show presented by [Name]"


Online broadcast: "Online thanks to [Name]"


Making-of: "Documentary supported by [Name]"


Training or specific humanitarian project: "Agricultural / health / education project supported by [Name]"

SILVER SPONSOR
$10,000

Mention in galas


Logo in the making-of


Website


Social networks


Official poster

SOLIDARITY PARTNER
$5,000

Mention on the website


Public acknowledgment in social communications


Visibility in printed documents

FRIEND OF THE PROJECT
$2,500

Logo or name in a dedicated section on the website


Mention in collective acknowledgments

SUPPORTER
$1,000

Mention on social media


Official certificate of recognition

