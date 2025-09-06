<p>Collective Work - Open your heart wide</p>

Hosted by
About this event
Official presentation of the entire project (song, music video, events, website, broadcast): "Quebec-Africa Project - presented by [Name]" + dominant logo on all platforms
Presentation of a key aspect of the project, with major visibility:
- Song: "Song presented by [Name]"
- Music video: "Music video presented by [Name]"
- Benefit evening: "Montreal Gala presented by [Name]"
Show in Rwanda: "Show presented by [Name]"
Online broadcast: "Online thanks to [Name]"
Making-of: "Documentary supported by [Name]"
Training or specific humanitarian project: "Agricultural / health / education project supported by [Name]"
Mention in galas
Logo in the making-of
Website
Social networks
Official poster
Mention on the website
Public acknowledgment in social communications
Visibility in printed documents
Logo or name in a dedicated section on the website
Mention in collective acknowledgments
Mention on social media
Official certificate of recognition
