Oh So Goode Music Inc.'s Princess Parties

Offered by
About this shop
Ocean Princess comes in her land legs! A full hour with the princess.
Includes Princess entrance, story, Princess training games, Magical Activity, Coronation, Happy Birthday, Photos. $293.05 Price includes HST
This princess comes with her dancing ball gown! A full hour with the princess.
Princess entrance, story, Princess training games, Magical Activity, Coronation, Happy Birthday, Photos. $293.05 Price includes HST
This princess brings her magic wand!
Princess entrance, story, Princess training games, Magical Activity, Coronation, Happy Birthday, Photos. $293.05 Price includes HST
This Princess brings her ice dress. A full hour with the princess.
Princess entrance, story, Princess training games, Magical Activity, Coronation, Happy Birthday, Photos. $293.05 Price includes HST
A package meant for young children, under 3 who would enjoy watching and having their photos taken with the princess. This is a half hour package. $209.05 Price includes HST
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!