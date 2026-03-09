Oh So Goode Music Inc.

Offered by

Oh So Goode Music Inc.

About this shop

Oh So Goode Music Inc.'s Princess Parties

Ocean Princess item
Ocean Princess
Free

Ocean Princess comes in her land legs! A full hour with the princess.

Includes Princess entrance, story, Princess training games, Magical Activity, Coronation, Happy Birthday, Photos. $293.05 Price includes HST

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Rose Princess item
Rose Princess
Free

This princess comes with her dancing ball gown! A full hour with the princess.

Princess entrance, story, Princess training games, Magical Activity, Coronation, Happy Birthday, Photos. $293.05 Price includes HST

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Bubble Princess item
Bubble Princess
Free

This princess brings her magic wand!

Princess entrance, story, Princess training games, Magical Activity, Coronation, Happy Birthday, Photos. $293.05 Price includes HST

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Snow Queen item
Snow Queen
Free

This Princess brings her ice dress. A full hour with the princess.

Princess entrance, story, Princess training games, Magical Activity, Coronation, Happy Birthday, Photos. $293.05 Price includes HST

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Little Princess Parties item
Little Princess Parties
Free

A package meant for young children, under 3 who would enjoy watching and having their photos taken with the princess. This is a half hour package. $209.05 Price includes HST


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