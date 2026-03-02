Oh So Goode Music Sing-Along FUNdraiser

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About this event
Enjoy singing your heart out! Includes HST.
Enjoy singing your heart out along with a special treat! Includes HST
Enjoy singing your heart out with a special treat and VIP front row access!
Includes HST
Enjoy singing your heart out with your family along for the fun! Includes general seating, 2 adults and 2 children.
Includes HST
You can purchase a special swag bag for the event! Items in the swag bag include a special music tote, a discount code for choir registration, a branded Ottawa South Youth Choir t-shirt in adult or youth sizes, a small musical instrument, a special treat, a music pencil and stickers!
Includes HST.
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