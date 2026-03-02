Oh So Goode Music Inc.

Hosted by

Oh So Goode Music Inc.

About this event

Oh So Goode Music Sing-Along FUNdraiser

5540 Osgoode Main St

Ottawa, ON K0A 2W0, Canada

Sing-along
$25

Enjoy singing your heart out! Includes HST.

Showstopper
$32

Enjoy singing your heart out along with a special treat! Includes HST

Broadway Star
$35

Enjoy singing your heart out with a special treat and VIP front row access!

Includes HST

Family Harmony Pass
$90

Enjoy singing your heart out with your family along for the fun! Includes general seating, 2 adults and 2 children.

Includes HST

Swag Bag!
$20

You can purchase a special swag bag for the event! Items in the swag bag include a special music tote, a discount code for choir registration, a branded Ottawa South Youth Choir t-shirt in adult or youth sizes, a small musical instrument, a special treat, a music pencil and stickers!

Includes HST.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!