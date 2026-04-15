OHSNA Sponsorship

A Platinum Sponsor will be provided the opportunity to address the OHSNA members at our Annual General Meeting with a presentation during a specific time slot designed specifically for you…our Platinum Sponsor. This level of sponsorship will provide you with the opportunity to place an advertisement in flash mode on the main page of the OHSNA website as well as a link to your own business, and be included on the Sponsors link tab on the OHSNA website. Included with this level will also be a tag image below our email signature, and booth/table space at our AGM/ annual social event to use for advertising purposes further to your presentation. In addition, you will receive thanks and appreciation from our Master of Ceremonies at the AGM.