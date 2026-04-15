OHSNA Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 30
A Platinum Sponsor will be provided the opportunity to address the OHSNA members at our Annual General Meeting with a presentation during a specific time slot designed specifically for you…our Platinum Sponsor. This level of sponsorship will provide you with the opportunity to place an advertisement in flash mode on the main page of the OHSNA website as well as a link to your own business, and be included on the Sponsors link tab on the OHSNA website. Included with this level will also be a tag image below our email signature, and booth/table space at our AGM/ annual social event to use for advertising purposes further to your presentation. In addition, you will receive thanks and appreciation from our Master of Ceremonies at the AGM.
Renews yearly on: January 30
The Gold Sponsors’ advertisement will be displayed in flash mode on the main page of the OHSNA website as well as a link to their own website. This sponsor will also be included on the Sponsors link tab on the OHSNA website. Included in your sponsorship will be a booth/table space at out AGM to use for your advertising purposes.
No expiration
The Silver Sponsor will be provided with space for a booth/table at our AGM. This sponsor will also be included on the Sponsors link tab on the OHSNA website
Renews yearly on: January 30
The Bronze Sponsor will be provided the space for a booth/table at our AGM.
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