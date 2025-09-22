Okanagan Wine Festival Society's Fall Silent Auction

Hosted by

The BC Top 50 Cellar Collection item
$2,000

Starting bid

Enjoy a 50 bottle wine fridge, courtesy of Stirling and Trail Appliances, filled the Top 50 wines from this year's British Columbia Wine Awards

Value: $4,000

Pacific Coastal Airlines Return Airfare for Two item
$400

Starting bid

ROUND TRIP FOR TWO (2) TRAVELLERS Travel valid between these points: Kelowna (YLW) and Victoria (YYJ) or Nanaimo (YCD) or Comox (YQQ). TERMS & CONDITIONS • This voucher must be booked and travel completed by March 31, 2027

Estimated value: $1390.00

Vanessa Vineyard 2019 Monarch & Tasting Experience
$50

Starting bid

Companies coming, and we got the wine for you! Enjoy a 1.5L of Vanessa Vineyard's 2019 Monarch, complete with wooden box, and a complimentary tasting for two.

Value: $250

Private In Home Tasting for 6 item
$100

Starting bid

Compliments of Gone West Wine Club, take a journey through Okanagan wine country without leaving your home.

A private tasting is a great way to celebrate a major milestone, enjoy a night in with friends, or learn more about the beautiful Okanagan wines we have in our backyard.

Value: $400

VIP Tour &Tasting at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards & 100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Gather your friends, and enjoy a VIP tasting for 4 people. Afterwards, stroll to Miradoro for a bite to eat with your $100 gift card.

Seated Tasting at Black Hills Winery & Magnum
$100

Starting bid

Take in the stunning Okanagan views while you enjoy a seated tasting for four people at Black Hills Estate Winery. Keep the tastings going with a Magnum of their flagship wine, Nota Bene.

Romantic One Night Stay With Brunch for Two item
$200

Starting bid

Stay at the famous Eldorado Resort in Kelowna. Your stay includes a deluxe room with their delicious brunch for 2. Estimated value is $500.00

Rose All Day Wine Pack
$50

Starting bid

Calling all rose lovers, this is the wine pack for you. Included is one bottle of each:

2024 Kismet Phulkari

2024 Peak Cellars Rose

2024 River Stone Good Neighbours Rose

2023 Sandhill Rose

2023 Vansanti Gamay Noir Rose

2023 Wesbert Rose

Estimated value: $150

White Wine Lovers Rejoice!
$50

Starting bid

We all know a person that only drinks white wine, and this is the pack for them. Enjoy 1 bottle each of:

Adega on 45th Riesling

Domaine Artema Chardonnay

Peak Cellars Pinot Gris

Road 13 Select Harvest Viognier

Terravista Vineyards Albarino

Summerhill Winery Pinot Blanc

Estimated value: $180

The Heartbreakers Wine Pack
$75

Starting bid

Even though it breaks people's hearts, Pinot Noir is still highly loved! Enjoy one bottle each of Pinot Noir from the following wineries:

Bench 1775 Winery

Cedar Creek Estate Winery

Gray Monk Estate Winery

Hillside Winery & Bistro

Lightening Rock Winery

Liquidity Wines

Estimated value: $200


Merit + Heritage = Meritage
$75

Starting bid

It may be an American term, but these Meritage blends are all Okanagan!! Enjoy 1 bottle each of these big, bold, red blends:

Bench 1775 Red Meritage

Bordertown Living Desert Red

Hillside Montage

Kismet Mantra

Mt. Boucherie Reserve Meritage

Township 7 Reserve 7

Estimated value $230

Mix It Up! Wine Pack
$50

Starting bid

A little this, and a little that, and you've got yourself a blend! This mix pack includes 1 bottle of each blend:

Adega on 45th Felicidade

Terravista Fandango

Sandhill Rose

Peach Cellars Collaboration Red

Road 13 Select Harvest Seventy Four K

Wesbert Winery Wesbert Blend

Estimated value $180

Collector's Edition Wine Pack
$100

Starting bid

Do you have patience? Tuck these wines in your cellar, and hold onto them for another 10 years at least! These wines are for the serious collection. Included is 1 bottle of each:

Chronos Winery Carpo

Moon Curser Dead of Night

Bordertown Reserve Malbec

Deep Roots Syrah

Kismet Reserve Cabernet Franc

Summerhill Winery Biodynamic Pinot Noir

Estimated value $350

O'Rourke Family Estate Tour & Tasting for Four
$300

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in wine culture, as you enjoy a private tour and tasting at the new O'Rourke Family Estates. Journey through their architecturally striking winery, and underground cave network, followed by a paired tasting.

Estimated value: $730

Luxury Getaway at The Balcomo, a Ramada by Wyndham item
$150

Starting bid

Indulge in a one-night stay for two at The Balcomo, Penticton’s premier retreat, where sophistication meets comfort. Enjoy beautifully appointed accommodations, relax by the outdoor pool and hot tub, and savour fine dining just steps away. With wineries, beaches, and golf courses moments from your door, this getaway promises relaxation and refined charm from start to finish.

Estimated value: $250

