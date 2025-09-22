Okanagan Wine Festival Society's Fall Silent Auction

Hosted by
Arrange for pick up in Kelowna, or courier
Enjoy a 50 bottle wine fridge, courtesy of Stirling and Trail Appliances, filled the Top 50 wines from this year's British Columbia Wine Awards
Value: $4,000
ROUND TRIP FOR TWO (2) TRAVELLERS Travel valid between these points: Kelowna (YLW) and Victoria (YYJ) or Nanaimo (YCD) or Comox (YQQ). TERMS & CONDITIONS • This voucher must be booked and travel completed by March 31, 2027
Estimated value: $1390.00
Companies coming, and we got the wine for you! Enjoy a 1.5L of Vanessa Vineyard's 2019 Monarch, complete with wooden box, and a complimentary tasting for two.
Value: $250
Compliments of Gone West Wine Club, take a journey through Okanagan wine country without leaving your home.
A private tasting is a great way to celebrate a major milestone, enjoy a night in with friends, or learn more about the beautiful Okanagan wines we have in our backyard.
Value: $400
Gather your friends, and enjoy a VIP tasting for 4 people. Afterwards, stroll to Miradoro for a bite to eat with your $100 gift card.
Take in the stunning Okanagan views while you enjoy a seated tasting for four people at Black Hills Estate Winery. Keep the tastings going with a Magnum of their flagship wine, Nota Bene.
Stay at the famous Eldorado Resort in Kelowna. Your stay includes a deluxe room with their delicious brunch for 2. Estimated value is $500.00
Calling all rose lovers, this is the wine pack for you. Included is one bottle of each:
2024 Kismet Phulkari
2024 Peak Cellars Rose
2024 River Stone Good Neighbours Rose
2023 Sandhill Rose
2023 Vansanti Gamay Noir Rose
2023 Wesbert Rose
Estimated value: $150
We all know a person that only drinks white wine, and this is the pack for them. Enjoy 1 bottle each of:
Adega on 45th Riesling
Domaine Artema Chardonnay
Peak Cellars Pinot Gris
Road 13 Select Harvest Viognier
Terravista Vineyards Albarino
Summerhill Winery Pinot Blanc
Estimated value: $180
Even though it breaks people's hearts, Pinot Noir is still highly loved! Enjoy one bottle each of Pinot Noir from the following wineries:
Bench 1775 Winery
Cedar Creek Estate Winery
Gray Monk Estate Winery
Hillside Winery & Bistro
Lightening Rock Winery
Liquidity Wines
Estimated value: $200
It may be an American term, but these Meritage blends are all Okanagan!! Enjoy 1 bottle each of these big, bold, red blends:
Bench 1775 Red Meritage
Bordertown Living Desert Red
Hillside Montage
Kismet Mantra
Mt. Boucherie Reserve Meritage
Township 7 Reserve 7
Estimated value $230
A little this, and a little that, and you've got yourself a blend! This mix pack includes 1 bottle of each blend:
Adega on 45th Felicidade
Terravista Fandango
Sandhill Rose
Peach Cellars Collaboration Red
Road 13 Select Harvest Seventy Four K
Wesbert Winery Wesbert Blend
Estimated value $180
Do you have patience? Tuck these wines in your cellar, and hold onto them for another 10 years at least! These wines are for the serious collection. Included is 1 bottle of each:
Chronos Winery Carpo
Moon Curser Dead of Night
Bordertown Reserve Malbec
Deep Roots Syrah
Kismet Reserve Cabernet Franc
Summerhill Winery Biodynamic Pinot Noir
Estimated value $350
Immerse yourself in wine culture, as you enjoy a private tour and tasting at the new O'Rourke Family Estates. Journey through their architecturally striking winery, and underground cave network, followed by a paired tasting.
Estimated value: $730
Indulge in a one-night stay for two at The Balcomo, Penticton’s premier retreat, where sophistication meets comfort. Enjoy beautifully appointed accommodations, relax by the outdoor pool and hot tub, and savour fine dining just steps away. With wineries, beaches, and golf courses moments from your door, this getaway promises relaxation and refined charm from start to finish.
Estimated value: $250
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!