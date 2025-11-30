Okanagan Wine Festivals' Big Reds Weekend Silent Auction

Hosted by
Company's coming and you'll need wine! Look no further than item of the 2021 Syrah, and 2021 Border Vines Magnums.
Retail value: $160
Immerse yourself in the Domaine Artema story, while enjoying a premium tasting for four people.
Retail value: $100
Enjoy a gift basket curated by the team at Summerhill Pyramid Winery.
Entertaining during the holiday season? Make sure you win this magnum of the 2020 Reserve Meritage from Noble Ridge Winery. Perfect for nights with multiple wine glasses to fill.
Retail value: $125
Syrah lovers, this wine pack is for you! Enjoy 1 bottle each of:
2021 Adega on 45th Syrah
2021 Wesbert Winery Syrah
2022 Hillside Winery Syrah
2021 Vasanti Winery Syrah
2018 Summerhill Spadefoot Toad Syrah
Retail Value $310
Chardonnay, all day, every day! Enjoy 1 bottle each in this wine pack of the following:
2024 Domaine Artema Chardonnay Village
2023 Mt. Boucherie Reserve Chardonnay
2022 Chaberton Barrel Aged Chardonnay
2022 Deep Roots Reserve Chardonnay
2022 Dirty Laundry Reserve Chardonnay
2022 Nostalgia Chardonnay
Retail value: $230
The conditions were perfect for being able to create this Pinot Noir pack, Enjoy 1 bottle each of the following:
2022 Chain Reaction Reserve Pinot Noir
2021 Lakeboat Pinot Noir
2022 See Ya Later Ranch Pinot Noir
2021 Stoneboat Pinot Noir
2022 3Benches Pinot Noir
2022 Gray Monk Pinot Noir
Enjoy this gift basket filled with wine and treats from Sandhill Winery.
Retail value: $125
The mix pack of red wines you've been waiting for. Enjoy 1 bottle each of:
2022 Monte Creek Living Land Cabernet Franc
2020 Bordertown Cabernet Sauvignon
2020 Four Shadows Merlot
2020 Therapy Vineyards Super Ego
2022 Bonamici Sangiovese
2020 Adega on 45th Malbec
Retail value: $190
Gather your friends, and head down to the Black Sage Bench to enjoy a VIP tasting for 4 people.
Retail value: $100
Sometimes, you just want a chilled glass of wine, and this wine pack will give you the perfect selection to choose from. Enjoy 1 bottle of each:
2022 The Wine Umbrella Chardonnay
2023 See Ya Later Ranch Riesling
2023 Three Sisters Bench White
2022 Foolish Wines Skeptic
2019 Church & State Roussanne
2023 Hester Creek Pinot Gris
Retail value: $165
Let the team at Tinhorn Creek treat you to a VIP tasting for four, while over looking the vineyards and learning about the Golden Mile Bench.
Retail value: $100
Enjoy a preview of wines from Lakeside Cellars.
Gruner Veltliner
Rose
Cabernet Sauvignon
Retail value: $78
