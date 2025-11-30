Hosted by

Okanagan Wine Festivals' Big Reds Weekend Silent Auction

Moon Curser Magnums
$75

Starting bid

Company's coming and you'll need wine! Look no further than item of the 2021 Syrah, and 2021 Border Vines Magnums.

Retail value: $160

Domaine Artema VIP Tasting for Four
$50

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in the Domaine Artema story, while enjoying a premium tasting for four people.

Retail value: $100

Summerhill Winery Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift basket curated by the team at Summerhill Pyramid Winery.

Noble Ridge Reserve Meritage Magnum
$50

Starting bid

Entertaining during the holiday season? Make sure you win this magnum of the 2020 Reserve Meritage from Noble Ridge Winery. Perfect for nights with multiple wine glasses to fill.

Retail value: $125

Kay Syrah Wine Pack
$100

Starting bid

Syrah lovers, this wine pack is for you! Enjoy 1 bottle each of:
2021 Adega on 45th Syrah

2021 Wesbert Winery Syrah

2022 Hillside Winery Syrah

2021 Vasanti Winery Syrah

2018 Summerhill Spadefoot Toad Syrah

Retail Value $310

Chardonnay All Day
$75

Starting bid

Chardonnay, all day, every day! Enjoy 1 bottle each in this wine pack of the following:

2024 Domaine Artema Chardonnay Village

2023 Mt. Boucherie Reserve Chardonnay

2022 Chaberton Barrel Aged Chardonnay

2022 Deep Roots Reserve Chardonnay

2022 Dirty Laundry Reserve Chardonnay

2022 Nostalgia Chardonnay

Retail value: $230

Pinot Please!
$50

Starting bid

The conditions were perfect for being able to create this Pinot Noir pack, Enjoy 1 bottle each of the following:

2022 Chain Reaction Reserve Pinot Noir

2021 Lakeboat Pinot Noir

2022 See Ya Later Ranch Pinot Noir

2021 Stoneboat Pinot Noir

2022 3Benches Pinot Noir

2022 Gray Monk Pinot Noir

Sandhill Winery Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy this gift basket filled with wine and treats from Sandhill Winery.

Retail value: $125

Red-y For Anything
$50

Starting bid

The mix pack of red wines you've been waiting for. Enjoy 1 bottle each of:

2022 Monte Creek Living Land Cabernet Franc

2020 Bordertown Cabernet Sauvignon

2020 Four Shadows Merlot

2020 Therapy Vineyards Super Ego

2022 Bonamici Sangiovese

2020 Adega on 45th Malbec

Retail value: $190

Black Hills Winery VIP Tasting
$30

Starting bid

Gather your friends, and head down to the Black Sage Bench to enjoy a VIP tasting for 4 people.

Retail value: $100

The White Delight Pack
$40

Starting bid

Sometimes, you just want a chilled glass of wine, and this wine pack will give you the perfect selection to choose from. Enjoy 1 bottle of each:

2022 The Wine Umbrella Chardonnay

2023 See Ya Later Ranch Riesling

2023 Three Sisters Bench White

2022 Foolish Wines Skeptic

2019 Church & State Roussanne

2023 Hester Creek Pinot Gris

Retail value: $165

Tinhorn Creek VIP Tasting
$30

Starting bid

Let the team at Tinhorn Creek treat you to a VIP tasting for four, while over looking the vineyards and learning about the Golden Mile Bench.

Retail value: $100

Lakeside Trio
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a preview of wines from Lakeside Cellars.

Gruner Veltliner

Rose
Cabernet Sauvignon

Retail value: $78

