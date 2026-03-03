Hosted by

Okanagan Wine Festivals Society

About this event

Sales closed

Okanagan Wine Festivals' March Madness Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Delivery within Kelowna, or Courier

Poolside Sippers
$75

Starting bid

Going on a little getaway? These poolside sippers will be the perfect addition to your relaxation. Enjoy 1 bottle each of:

Adega On 45th Felicidade

Peak Cellars Sun Kissed Pinot Gris

Red Rooster Riesling

Wesbert Winery Cold Snap

Terravista Vineyards Albarino

River Stone Good Neighbours Malbec Rose

Retail value: $160

Double Trouble Red Pack
$100

Starting bid

Why have one bottle, when you can have two! Enjoy two bottles each of:

Black Sage Cabernet Sauvignon

Country Vines Reserve Syrah

Bench 1775 Cabernet Franc

Retail value: $200

Double Trouble 12 pack
$200

Starting bid

Looking to stock up on some great red wines? Look no further than this wine pack! Enjoy 2 bottles of each:

Gray Monk Odyssey Cabernet Sauvignon

Bordertown Cabernet Franc

Country Vines Syrah

Deep Roots Malbec

Domaine Artema Gamay Village

Chronos Merlot

Retail value: $375

Mystery Whites
$75

Starting bid

Add a little mystery to your life, with this 6 pack of white wines. Enjoy one bottle from the following wineries:

Nostalgia Wines

Bordertown Estate Winery

Gehringer Brothers Winery

Wesbert Winery

Peak Cellars

Kismet Estate Winery

Retail Value: $188


Mystery Reds 12 Pack
$200

Starting bid

Keep the mystery going with this 12 pack of red wines. Enjoy 2 bottles of each wine from the following wineries:

Upper Case Winery

Inniskillin Wines

Bordertown Vineyards

Volcanic Hills Winery

Dirty Laundry Vineyards

Vasanti Estate Winery

Retail Value: $400

Rhone With Me
$125

Starting bid

Transport yourself to a vacation in Rhone while sipping on these delicious wines

Valley Commons Viognier

Road 13 Select Harvest Viognier

Wesbert Winery Syrah

Hillside Winery Syrah

Vasanti Estate Syrah

Rust Wine Co Syrah

Retail Value: $230

Strictly Pinot
$125

Starting bid

Do you love all things Pinot? Then this is the wine pack for you! Enjoy 1 bottle each of:

Chain Reaction Reserve Blanc de Noir

Peak Cellars Sun Kissed Pinot Gris

Bordertown After 93 Vineyards Pinot Gris

Hillside Winery Pinot Noir

Lightening Rock Elysia Vineyard Pinot Noir

Summerhill Estate Pinot Noir

Retail value: $230

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!