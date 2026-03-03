Okanagan Wine Festivals' March Madness Silent Auction

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Delivery within Kelowna, or Courier
Starting bid
Going on a little getaway? These poolside sippers will be the perfect addition to your relaxation. Enjoy 1 bottle each of:
Adega On 45th Felicidade
Peak Cellars Sun Kissed Pinot Gris
Red Rooster Riesling
Wesbert Winery Cold Snap
Terravista Vineyards Albarino
River Stone Good Neighbours Malbec Rose
Retail value: $160
Starting bid
Why have one bottle, when you can have two! Enjoy two bottles each of:
Black Sage Cabernet Sauvignon
Country Vines Reserve Syrah
Bench 1775 Cabernet Franc
Retail value: $200
Starting bid
Looking to stock up on some great red wines? Look no further than this wine pack! Enjoy 2 bottles of each:
Gray Monk Odyssey Cabernet Sauvignon
Bordertown Cabernet Franc
Country Vines Syrah
Deep Roots Malbec
Domaine Artema Gamay Village
Chronos Merlot
Retail value: $375
Starting bid
Add a little mystery to your life, with this 6 pack of white wines. Enjoy one bottle from the following wineries:
Nostalgia Wines
Bordertown Estate Winery
Gehringer Brothers Winery
Wesbert Winery
Peak Cellars
Kismet Estate Winery
Retail Value: $188
Starting bid
Keep the mystery going with this 12 pack of red wines. Enjoy 2 bottles of each wine from the following wineries:
Upper Case Winery
Inniskillin Wines
Bordertown Vineyards
Volcanic Hills Winery
Dirty Laundry Vineyards
Vasanti Estate Winery
Retail Value: $400
Starting bid
Transport yourself to a vacation in Rhone while sipping on these delicious wines
Valley Commons Viognier
Road 13 Select Harvest Viognier
Wesbert Winery Syrah
Hillside Winery Syrah
Vasanti Estate Syrah
Rust Wine Co Syrah
Retail Value: $230
Starting bid
Do you love all things Pinot? Then this is the wine pack for you! Enjoy 1 bottle each of:
Chain Reaction Reserve Blanc de Noir
Peak Cellars Sun Kissed Pinot Gris
Bordertown After 93 Vineyards Pinot Gris
Hillside Winery Pinot Noir
Lightening Rock Elysia Vineyard Pinot Noir
Summerhill Estate Pinot Noir
Retail value: $230
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