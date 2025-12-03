Old North Home & School Association Memberships 2025

• Membership fees are non-refundable

• The OFHSA Membership Fee covers: the costs of advocacy/representation; administrative costs

at OFHSA (secretary, office rental, website, printed materials, awards, Canadian Home & School

Federation fee, auditor fee/maintaining charitable status with CRA)

• An OFHSA membership card will be given to you by the Association

• Membership is not required to volunteer at the school

• Association Meetings are open for anyone to attend, however, non-members do not have

voting privileges

Membership Privileges:

✓ Liability insurance coverage while participating in sanctioned Home & School Association

activities (each H&S Association is required to pay an annual Association Insurance Fee)

✓ Voting privileges at Home & School Association meetings (budget & financials, minutes,

bylaws, executive elections, resolutions at the provincial level, other motions as brought forth)

✓ Provides the association with more votes at the OFHSA Annual Meeting

✓ Privilege of attending the OFHSA Conference & Annual Meeting (workshops, networking,

recognition, fundraising info and free samples), meals and accommodations for voting

delegates may be paid in whole or in part by the Home & School Association and should be

included in the budget approved by the membership

✓ Privilege of attending OFHSA Leadership session

✓ Receive minutes of Home & School Association meetings

✓ A collective voice of members at the local, provincial and national levels

✓ Eligible for the Volunteer Skills Portfolio (VSP) to earn the Ada Courtice Certificate of

Leadership and Learning