Olds College Broncos Women's Soccer Scholarship Fundraising Auction

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About this event
All items that with a successful bid can be picked up at the Ralph Klein Centre Athletics office (4500 50 St, Olds, AB T4H 0C9) between the hours of 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Mon to Fri. If pick up is not an option we will ship or deliver your item within a week of the close of our auction.
Starting bid
Authentic Calgary Flames Dustin Wolf Jersey, signed by Dustin Wolf. Estimated value = $450.00
Thank you Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation.
Starting bid
One of a kind! Calgary Flames Wall Sign-22" round Distressed style. Signed by the 2025/26 Flames team including rookies and future stars, Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin. Estimated value = $300.00
Thank you Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation.
Starting bid
Men's size Large Chicago Bears Hoodie Joggers Set. Estimated value = $40.00
Starting bid
Rare Authentic Dominique Rhymes autographed jersey. The perennial All-star wide receiver played his final game in his illustrious career this season with the Stamps before retiring. Estimated value = $275.00. Thank you Calgary Stampeders Football Club.
Starting bid
Superstar Defender Janine Sonis wore this jersey vs the US on March 4, 2026. It is fully authenticated and signed. Estimated value = $350.00
Starting bid
World class midfielder Marie Levasseur wore this jersey vs the US on March 4, 2026. It is fully authenticated and autographed by Levasseur. Estimated value = $250.00
Starting bid
4 tickets to any 2026 Calgary Wild FC match. Come see Calgary's newest and most exciting sports team play in season 2 at McMahon Stadium. Estimated value = $260.00.
Thank you Calgary Wild FC.
Starting bid
4 tickets to a Cavalry FC match day experience at Atco Field-Spruce Meadows. Seats are located in the main grandstand in Sec 104 or 106. Estimated value = $260.00
Thanks you Cavalry Football Club.
Starting bid
You could be the lucky recipient of a $20 Starbucks gift card and a stylish red Starbucks coffee-to-go mug. Estimated value = $40.00.
Starting bid
Get ready for summer patio fun with this Bartender's Special! It includes 2 Beer Chill sticks a Wine Chill stick and a Frankie Grey Cocktail Shaker Set. Estimated value = $70.00
Starting bid
Brooklyn Carving Set by Taylor's Eye Witness: with anti-bacterial, ceramic coated blades and soft grip handles. Estimated value = $45.00.
Starting bid
This fun package includes a Nerf Rebelle, N Series Ward, N Series Duo Pack and a Zombie Strike Super Soaker! Estimated value = $60.00
Starting bid
Bring the beloved Night Fury to life with the LEGO Icons How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless (10375) building set for adult fans of the How to Train Your Dragon movies. Estimated value = $89.00
Starting bid
Vinyl Face Plush Blind Box: The blind box contains a random figure from a specific series. Each blind box only contains one figure. No one, including us, knows what's inside. This collection contains 6 blind box figures, one of them might be the secret edition. Estimated value = $37.00.
Starting bid
Package includes 2 Tofino Luxury Beach towels, Sun Bum sunscreen, Butt Naked scented candle, Purodora scented candle and No Itch - bug bite relief. Estimated value = $150.00.
Starting bid
An great variety of top end shampoos, conditioners, hydrators and much more. Estimated value = $150.00. Thank you Urban Rootz Hair Studio in Olds, AB.
Starting bid
This package includes Ethica Body Wash, Neuma Dry Shampoo, Moisture Shampoo, Conditioner and Instant Fix. Estimated value = $160.
Thank you Sharper Hair Design LTD in Red Deer.
Starting bid
Enjoy this stylish and handy Frayed Knot water bottle and use your $50 gift certificate to shop for all things Western. Estimated vlaue = $70
Thank you Frayed Knot Western Consignment in Olds, AB.
Starting bid
Estimated value = $60
Thank you Brandt John Deere in Olds, AB
Starting bid
3 x $25 gift certificates to Grouchy Daddy's.
Grouchy Daddy’s in Olds offers a relaxed restaurant, lounge and patio experience with creative American-style dishes and cocktails that make lingering easy.
Located on Highway 27, it features a diverse menu that ranges from steaks, burgers and pizza to pasta, salads and stir fry, giving diners plenty of choice. Guests can pair their meal with martinis, craft beers or other cocktails from a menu designed to please different tastes.
Whether settling into the lounge, enjoying a casual meal in the dining room or unwinding on the patio, visitors can mix and match shareable plates and mains for a flexible night out with friends, family or colleagues.
5038 46 Street, Olds, Alberta
Thank you Grouchy Daddy's
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