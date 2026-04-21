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Olds College

About this event

Sales closed

Olds College Broncos Women's Soccer Scholarship Fundraising Auction

Pick-up location

All items that with a successful bid can be picked up at the Ralph Klein Centre Athletics office (4500 50 St, Olds, AB T4H 0C9) between the hours of 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Mon to Fri. If pick up is not an option we will ship or deliver your item within a week of the close of our auction.

Dustin Wolf Autographed Jersey item
Dustin Wolf Autographed Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Authentic Calgary Flames Dustin Wolf Jersey, signed by Dustin Wolf. Estimated value = $450.00

Thank you Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation.

Calgary Flames Autographed Wall Sign item
Calgary Flames Autographed Wall Sign
$115

Starting bid

One of a kind! Calgary Flames Wall Sign-22" round Distressed style. Signed by the 2025/26 Flames team including rookies and future stars, Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin. Estimated value = $300.00

Thank you Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation.

Chicago Bears Hoodie Joggers Set item
Chicago Bears Hoodie Joggers Set
$20

Starting bid

Men's size Large Chicago Bears Hoodie Joggers Set. Estimated value = $40.00

Dominique Rhymes Autographed Stampeder Jersey item
Dominique Rhymes Autographed Stampeder Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Rare Authentic Dominique Rhymes autographed jersey. The perennial All-star wide receiver played his final game in his illustrious career this season with the Stamps before retiring. Estimated value = $275.00. Thank you Calgary Stampeders Football Club.

Janine Sonis Autographed Matchworn Team Canada Soccer Jersey item
Janine Sonis Autographed Matchworn Team Canada Soccer Jersey
$175

Starting bid

Superstar Defender Janine Sonis wore this jersey vs the US on March 4, 2026. It is fully authenticated and signed. Estimated value = $350.00

Marie Levasseur Autographed Matchworn Canada Soccer Jersey item
Marie Levasseur Autographed Matchworn Canada Soccer Jersey
$125

Starting bid

World class midfielder Marie Levasseur wore this jersey vs the US on March 4, 2026. It is fully authenticated and autographed by Levasseur. Estimated value = $250.00

4 Tickets to a 2026 Calgary Wild FC Match item
4 Tickets to a 2026 Calgary Wild FC Match
$100

Starting bid

4 tickets to any 2026 Calgary Wild FC match. Come see Calgary's newest and most exciting sports team play in season 2 at McMahon Stadium. Estimated value = $260.00.

Thank you Calgary Wild FC.

4 Tickets to a 2026 Cavalry FC Match item
4 Tickets to a 2026 Cavalry FC Match
$100

Starting bid

4 tickets to a Cavalry FC match day experience at Atco Field-Spruce Meadows. Seats are located in the main grandstand in Sec 104 or 106. Estimated value = $260.00

Thanks you Cavalry Football Club.

Starbucks Gift Set item
Starbucks Gift Set
$15

Starting bid

You could be the lucky recipient of a $20 Starbucks gift card and a stylish red Starbucks coffee-to-go mug. Estimated value = $40.00.

Bartender's Special item
Bartender's Special
$20

Starting bid

Get ready for summer patio fun with this Bartender's Special! It includes 2 Beer Chill sticks a Wine Chill stick and a Frankie Grey Cocktail Shaker Set. Estimated value = $70.00

Brooklyn Carving Set item
Brooklyn Carving Set
$10

Starting bid

Brooklyn Carving Set by Taylor's Eye Witness: with anti-bacterial, ceramic coated blades and soft grip handles. Estimated value = $45.00.

Nerf Gun Package item
Nerf Gun Package
$25

Starting bid

This fun package includes a Nerf Rebelle, N Series Ward, N Series Duo Pack and a Zombie Strike Super Soaker! Estimated value = $60.00

LEGO-How to Train Your Dragon-Toothless Dragon item
LEGO-How to Train Your Dragon-Toothless Dragon
$35

Starting bid

Bring the beloved Night Fury to life with the LEGO Icons How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless (10375) building set for adult fans of the How to Train Your Dragon movies. Estimated value = $89.00

POP MART THE MONSTERS Big into Energy Series-Blind Box item
POP MART THE MONSTERS Big into Energy Series-Blind Box
$12

Starting bid

Vinyl Face Plush Blind Box: The blind box contains a random figure from a specific series. Each blind box only contains one figure. No one, including us, knows what's inside. This collection contains 6 blind box figures, one of them might be the secret edition. Estimated value = $37.00.

Sun and Scents Package item
Sun and Scents Package
$75

Starting bid

Package includes 2 Tofino Luxury Beach towels, Sun Bum sunscreen, Butt Naked scented candle, Purodora scented candle and No Itch - bug bite relief. Estimated value = $150.00.

Urban Rootz Gift Basket item
Urban Rootz Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

An great variety of top end shampoos, conditioners, hydrators and much more. Estimated value = $150.00. Thank you Urban Rootz Hair Studio in Olds, AB.

Sharper Image Hair Design Package item
Sharper Image Hair Design Package
$60

Starting bid

This package includes Ethica Body Wash, Neuma Dry Shampoo, Moisture Shampoo, Conditioner and Instant Fix. Estimated value = $160.

Thank you Sharper Hair Design LTD in Red Deer.

Frayed Knot Gift Certificate and Water Bottle item
Frayed Knot Gift Certificate and Water Bottle
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy this stylish and handy Frayed Knot water bottle and use your $50 gift certificate to shop for all things Western. Estimated vlaue = $70

Thank you Frayed Knot Western Consignment in Olds, AB.

Brandt John Deere 9430 Tractor item
Brandt John Deere 9430 Tractor
$30

Starting bid

  • John Deere 1/32nd Scale 9430 Tractor - LP84526
  • Configured with front weights, and authentic decoration. This replica also exhibits articulated steering and features a rear hitch.
  • This is a licensed John Deere product.

Estimated value = $60

Thank you Brandt John Deere in Olds, AB

Grouchy Daddy Gift Certificates item
Grouchy Daddy Gift Certificates
$40

Starting bid

3 x $25 gift certificates to Grouchy Daddy's.

Grouchy Daddy’s in Olds offers a relaxed restaurant, lounge and patio experience with creative American-style dishes and cocktails that make lingering easy.

Located on Highway 27, it features a diverse menu that ranges from steaks, burgers and pizza to pasta, salads and stir fry, giving diners plenty of choice. Guests can pair their meal with martinis, craft beers or other cocktails from a menu designed to please different tastes.

Whether settling into the lounge, enjoying a casual meal in the dining room or unwinding on the patio, visitors can mix and match shareable plates and mains for a flexible night out with friends, family or colleagues.

Address

5038 46 Street, Olds, Alberta

Thank you Grouchy Daddy's


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