ONANILAVU 2025

Please Note - This Onam event ticket is only available for senior citizens 60+. No Membership is Mandatory for this age group. ⚠️ Disclaimers:

*Food Allergy Notice*

The Onam Sadya may contain allergens such as peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, soy, gluten, and sesame may be present. While we strive to accommodate dietary needs, we cannot guarantee an allergen-free environment. Attendees with severe food allergies are advised to exercise discretion.



*Child Supervision*

All children attending the event must be accompanied and supervised by a parent or guardian at all times. The Cape Breton Malayali Association is not responsible for unattended children during the event.



*Photography/Videography Notice*

Photos and videos may be taken during the event for promotional purposes. By attending, you consent to your image being used by the association in future publications and social media.



*Ticket Policy*

This ticket is non-transferable/non-refundable and valid only for registered members and their immediate family. Please present proof of membership if requested at the venue.