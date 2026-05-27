Coquitlam Metro-Ford Soccer Club
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Coquitlam Metro-Ford Soccer Club
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One Club, One Community Silent Auction

Vancouver Rise Pitchside Experience item
Vancouver Rise Pitchside Experience
$150

Starting bid

Vancouver Rise Ptichside Expereience at an availble Home Game. Private space, pitch side for a maximum of 20 people.($1000)

Vancouver Whitecaps Game Day & Accessories item
Vancouver Whitecaps Game Day & Accessories item
Vancouver Whitecaps Game Day & Accessories
$75

Starting bid

4 Vancouver Whitecaps Tickets ($300)

1 Adult Large Vancouver Whitecaps Away Jersey ($150)

2 Vancouver Whitecaps Scarves ($40)

Ryan Gauld bobblehead ($20)

Tri-City Experience Courtesy of BMO item
Tri-City Experience Courtesy of BMO item
Tri-City Experience Courtesy of BMO
$75

Starting bid

HardBean Brunch Co. Gift Cards ($200)

Wine Basket ($150)

Coquitlam Centre Gift Card ($100)


Soccer Express World Cup Prize Pack item
Soccer Express World Cup Prize Pack item
Soccer Express World Cup Prize Pack
$75

Starting bid

Relive the history of the World Cup with the Adidas 2026 Historical Mini Soccer Ball Set. ($350)

This collector’s edition features 15 officially designed adidas mini balls, each commemorating a tournament from 1970 to 2026. Crafted with a foam core for effortless display and no inflation required, each piece captures an era of the beautiful game. The complete set comes in a sleek collector’s display box, perfect for fans and enthusiasts who value the sport’s greatest moments.


Team Canada Prize Pack item
Team Canada Prize Pack item
Team Canada Prize Pack
$75

Starting bid

Adult Medium Team Canada Jersey ($230)

Team Canda Scarf ($60)

Adidas Mystery Mini Soccer Ball ($30) (comes with the chance to win some major prizes - including the grand prize of World Cup tickets!)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!