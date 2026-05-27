One Club, One Community Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Vancouver Rise Ptichside Expereience at an availble Home Game. Private space, pitch side for a maximum of 20 people.($1000)
Starting bid
4 Vancouver Whitecaps Tickets ($300)
1 Adult Large Vancouver Whitecaps Away Jersey ($150)
2 Vancouver Whitecaps Scarves ($40)
Ryan Gauld bobblehead ($20)
Starting bid
HardBean Brunch Co. Gift Cards ($200)
Wine Basket ($150)
Coquitlam Centre Gift Card ($100)
Starting bid
Relive the history of the World Cup with the Adidas 2026 Historical Mini Soccer Ball Set. ($350)
This collector’s edition features 15 officially designed adidas mini balls, each commemorating a tournament from 1970 to 2026. Crafted with a foam core for effortless display and no inflation required, each piece captures an era of the beautiful game. The complete set comes in a sleek collector’s display box, perfect for fans and enthusiasts who value the sport’s greatest moments.
Starting bid
Adult Medium Team Canada Jersey ($230)
Team Canda Scarf ($60)
Adidas Mystery Mini Soccer Ball ($30) (comes with the chance to win some major prizes - including the grand prize of World Cup tickets!)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!