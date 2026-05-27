One Club, One Community Silent Auction

Relive the history of the World Cup with the Adidas 2026 Historical Mini Soccer Ball Set. ($350)

This collector’s edition features 15 officially designed adidas mini balls, each commemorating a tournament from 1970 to 2026. Crafted with a foam core for effortless display and no inflation required, each piece captures an era of the beautiful game. The complete set comes in a sleek collector’s display box, perfect for fans and enthusiasts who value the sport’s greatest moments.



