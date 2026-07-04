A boy dressed as Robin Hood with a pickleball paddle and bow stands in the foreground of a park picnic scene with a pickleball court and children playing in the background.
One La Salle Alumni Association of BC

Hosted by

One La Salle Alumni Association of BC

About this event

One La Salle Outdoor Pickleball Invitational Event : Aug15

Hume Park Pickleball Courts

Fader St & Hume Ln, New Westminster, BC V3L 3T4, Canada

Novice Skills and Drills Lesson (Men and Women)
$25

Beginner and/or Learning how to play pickleball? We have a program for you.

Coach Jim and Rei will be on-site to provide a training lesson for participants.

Men's Skilled Recreational Category
$15

As a guide, you have the required skills to play pickleball with consistency. You fully comprehend the rules of the game.

Women's Skilled Recreational Category
$15

As a guide, you have the required skills to play pickleball with consistency. You fully comprehend the rules of the game.

Men's Tournament Category
$15

Higher skills. Wants to be challenged.

As a guide, you are confident that your skill level can compete with players whose are either certified or self rated at 3.5 DUPR.

Women's Tournament Category
$15

Higher skills. Wants to be challenged.

As a guide, you are confident that your skill level can compete with players whose are either certified or self rated at 3.5 DUPR.

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