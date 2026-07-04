One La Salle Outdoor Pickleball Invitational Event : Aug15

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About this event
Fader St & Hume Ln, New Westminster, BC V3L 3T4, Canada
Beginner and/or Learning how to play pickleball? We have a program for you.
Coach Jim and Rei will be on-site to provide a training lesson for participants.
As a guide, you have the required skills to play pickleball with consistency. You fully comprehend the rules of the game.
As a guide, you have the required skills to play pickleball with consistency. You fully comprehend the rules of the game.
Higher skills. Wants to be challenged.
As a guide, you are confident that your skill level can compete with players whose are either certified or self rated at 3.5 DUPR.
Higher skills. Wants to be challenged.
As a guide, you are confident that your skill level can compete with players whose are either certified or self rated at 3.5 DUPR.
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