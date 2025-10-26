One Love Animal Sanctuary's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
These two recipe books actually come from my never used collection. I had the Best of Bridge book signed for me when purchased! They are booth great for creating tasty delights in the kitchen.
Valued at $50.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This incredible lunch bag is great for both kids and adults. It brings in some fun rainbows and is insulated to keep your lunches cool.
Value $30.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These 31 products would make an excellent addition to your organizing needs. A set of brushed whisper grey cube and bin to add to your bedroom, living room or bathroom.
Donated by Becky Thomson.
Valued at $65.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Great for the teacher in your life for Christmas. Two beautifully made wooden signs with witty sayings.
Value $60.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This Vintage Maple Window shopper bag and strap are excellent for fitting your parent, teacher, or female products in as an extra large purse. It comes with two pockets on the inside for your change or chap stick.
Donated by Becky Thomson.
Valued at $93.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This rare and out of print copy of the incredible story by Hunter S Thompson is riveting and informative.
Value is $60 as it is out of print.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ashtanga Yoga Hard cover by David Swenson describes the entire Ashtanga sequence for both new and advanced learners.
Once Upon a Pose by Donna Freeman is a great way to teach yoga through stories and has both english and french instructions.
Kripalu Yoga DVD includes a poster with all of the poses described in the video based on Kripalu Yoga.
Donated by Natasha Michaud
Value $95.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Facepainting with Chicklit has been wowing kids and adults alike for 25 years! You can check out pictures at www.paintchicklit.ca
Donated by Facepainting with Chicklit
Value $165
auctionV2.input.startingBid
What a great place to unwind for a dinner or drinks with friends!
Donated by Kathy Kelly.
Value $100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Yoga Alphabet by Go Ya Kids book and card deck are great ways to inspire your children to love yoga! It has real children facepainted to resemble to yoga poses for each letter.
Inspirations by Kids are cards with special messages about life by kids.
ABC to VEG is all about teaching about Veganism.
Donated by Natasha Michaud.
Value $55
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The 'Plaid About You Weave' Half Moon Pouch is perfect for putting your cosmetics or school supplies in!
Donated be Becky Thomson.
Value $30
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This package is a wonderful way to introduce breathing and meditation to your children. It is great for both parents and teachers and comes with many stickers and bookmarks.
Donated by Kathy Kelly.
Value $25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This book is filled with the incredible comics that have been published weekly in Montreal all about the character Everyman!
Donated by Chris Michaud
Value $25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A great combination of books to find mindfulness.
A mindfulness guide for the Frazzled by Ruby Wax is a number one best seller to help release stress in the body and mind.
Body Sense: The Science and Practice of Embodied Self-Awareness by Alan Fogel is all about reconnecting with our bodily selves and improving out quality of life.
Donated by Natasha Michaud
Value $50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This stylist duo will make a perfect gift for loved ones or yourself! The Around the Town Tote Purse Dotted Geo Pebble Fields of Gold is perfect for carrying everything you need for your next event or everyday. Both are faux leather. The Matching Fields of Gold Pebble All About the Benjamin wallet holds all of your cards and cash, with an incredible zipper AND loop to hold onto on its own.
Donated by Becky Thomson
Value $185
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This book is filled with the incredible comics that have been published weekly in Montreal all about the character Everyman!
Donated by Chris Michaud
Value $25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Fire Starters Sessions by Danielle Laporte is the perfect book to expand your consciousness and cash flow, up the ante on your dreams, and to be generous with your talents and love.
Donated by Natasha Michaud
Value $17
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Need something put on correctly? Something installed? A clog removed? Bed fixed? You have come to the right place to have your handiman services catered to.
This only includes the service charges, not the price of supplies.
Value $150.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This Natural Color Canvas Storage Caddy is perfect for holding your supplies that go with your passions whether it be painting, collecting rocks, or organizing your house!
Donated by Natasha Michaud
Value $60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Have an event coming up?? Airbrush facepainting and tattoos are the perfect addition to any event! Check out more information at www.paintchicklit.ca
Donated by Facepainting with Chicklit
Value $275
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Honeymoon Effect by Bruce H Lipton reveals how we manifest the Honeymoon Effect in a way that ensures a happily-ever-after relationship that even a Hollywood producer would love.
Make it Stick: The Science of Successful Learning appeals to those interested in lifelong learning and allowing information to stick in the brain.
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People is a favorite amongst many!
Value $65
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Seven80 is a local company that has some incredible apparel.
The grey shirt is medium and black is large. Perfect for Christmas gifts!
Donated by Gwenne Armstrong
Value $60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
What a great inspiration to get your dream reptile! This 50 gallon tank comes with a wire top and decorations.
Donated by Karen Winkelman
Valued at $185
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Need something put on correctly? Something installed? A clog removed? Bed fixed? You have come to the right place to have your handiman services catered to.
This only includes the service charges, not the price of supplies.
Value $225
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Caramel Distressed Pebble All About the Benjamins wallet is a perfect daily wallet with areas for cards, cash, and change. It zips up for extra safety.
Donated by Natasha Michaud
Value $95
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Great pan for Gold Panning. You can collect enough gold to pay it off five times!
Donated by Kerry Michaud
Value $65
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Three day transformational workshop for November 14th -16th OR January 16th - 18th.
Donated by Integrity Seminars
Valued at $1194
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Two plastic dog dishes and a cup "Love is a four letter word". Two handcrafted sun catchers of different sizes to go in your car and window.
Value: $80
Donated by Sharon Blacklock
auctionV2.input.startingBid
What a perfect teacher gift. Beautiful flower bag, cup, heart necklace and handcrafted butterfly sun catcher!
Value: $60
Donated by Sharon Blacklock
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Plays in the key of G, this beautifully handcrafted flute is fun for display or playing. It includes a beautiful authentic case.
Value: $80
Donated by Brenda Vawter
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These four handcrafted sun catchers are beautiful for gift giving. Two have unicorns and would created some gorgeous rainbows in bedrooms. There are four small and one large.
Value:$80
Donated by Sharon Blacklock
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Perfect for going out, this faux leather handbag has a red interior and a removable strap.
Value $80
Donated by Brenda Vawter
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This beautiful cotton shoulder bag is accompanied with a gorgeous hand crafted sun catcher with a flower and heart theme.
Value: $55
Donated by Sharon Blacklock
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Two extra large shirts, treat dealer is 100% cotton.
Value: $60
Donated by Brenda Vawter
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Feather necklace, flower cotton bag, and handcrafted large sun catcher with the tree of life and feathers.
Value: $65
Donated by Sharon Blacklock
auctionV2.input.startingBid
"What happens when the government overreaches, history is hidden, and people become distracted by celebrities and games? Breathe follows Evelyn as she is thrust into facing the truth about her society, her family, and her past, in a future where every aspect of her life is heavily monitored by one man." Sci-fi, dystopian, 18+
Value:$120
Donated by Julie McKay
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Three unique angel wing necklaces.
Value: $35
Donated by Sharon Blacklock
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Artist Jill Hardcastle of Penticton, BC has brought the magic of animals and nature to life all her work for the past 60 years. She has graciously offered these prints, valued at $80 each, to the One Love Animal Sanctuary to aid in their mission of providing love and care to all animals in need.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing