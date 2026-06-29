A golf ball on a tee in the foreground is set against a background of a golf course with the Jamaican flag and event details.
Fondation Otis Grant & Amis - Otis Grant & Friends Foundation

Hosted by

Fondation Otis Grant & Amis - Otis Grant & Friends Foundation

About this event

ONE LOVE GOLF CLASSIC

Club de Golf WindMill Heights

One Love Golf Classic Admission
$350

Enjoy a day of golf for a wonderful cause.

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Tickets Include

18 Holes of Golf

Dinner and Drinks (Cocktails at 6pm & Dinner at 7pm)

A One Love Golf Classic T-Shirt.

Dinner Only
$120

Enjoy a lovely meal with great company.

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Tickets Include

Dinner Only

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Cocktails at 6pm & Dinner at 7pm

BIRDIE SPONSOR
$1,000

4 Dinner Tickets


Company banner displayed at one golf hole (sponsor to provide banner)


Social media recognition before and after the event

EAGLE SPONSOR
$2,500

One Foursome (4 Golf Tournament Entries)


Company banner displayed at one golf hole (sponsor to provide banner)


Social media recognition before and after the event


Company flyer or promotional item in participant welcome bags (sponsor to provide materials)

ACE SPONSOR
$5,000

Two Foursome (8 Golf Tournament Entries)


8 Dinner Tickets


Company banner displayed at one golf hole (sponsor to provide banner)


One Feather Flag displayed on the course with a table set up.


Social media recognition before and after the event


Company flyer or promotional item in participant welcome bags (sponsor to provide materials)

CHAMPION SPONSOR (TITLE SPONSOR)
$10,000

Title Sponsorship of the One Love Golf Classic


Prominent title sponsor banner at the event entrance


Exclusive tent setup at the golf hole of your choice


Four Foursome 16 Golf Tournament Entries)


Dedicated social media campaign and exclusive sponsor recognition


Company flyer or promotional item in participant welcome bags (sponsor to provide materials)


Private group training session for up to 16 employees with Otis Grant


Recognition during the awards ceremony


Exclusive company logo featured on the official event photo backdrop


Company logo on golf balls or golf tees (sponsor's choice)


Framed autographed photograph of Otis Grant


One Feather Flag


Two company banners displayed throughout the tournament (sponsor to provide banners)


Speaking opportunity during dinner


4 VIP parking spots

Add a donation for Fondation Otis Grant & Amis - Otis Grant & Friends Foundation

$

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