Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy a day of golf for a wonderful cause.
--
Tickets Include
18 Holes of Golf
Dinner and Drinks (Cocktails at 6pm & Dinner at 7pm)
A One Love Golf Classic T-Shirt.
Enjoy a lovely meal with great company.
--
Tickets Include
Dinner Only
--
Cocktails at 6pm & Dinner at 7pm
4 Dinner Tickets
Company banner displayed at one golf hole (sponsor to provide banner)
Social media recognition before and after the event
One Foursome (4 Golf Tournament Entries)
Company banner displayed at one golf hole (sponsor to provide banner)
Social media recognition before and after the event
Company flyer or promotional item in participant welcome bags (sponsor to provide materials)
Two Foursome (8 Golf Tournament Entries)
8 Dinner Tickets
Company banner displayed at one golf hole (sponsor to provide banner)
One Feather Flag displayed on the course with a table set up.
Social media recognition before and after the event
Company flyer or promotional item in participant welcome bags (sponsor to provide materials)
Title Sponsorship of the One Love Golf Classic
Prominent title sponsor banner at the event entrance
Exclusive tent setup at the golf hole of your choice
Four Foursome 16 Golf Tournament Entries)
Dedicated social media campaign and exclusive sponsor recognition
Company flyer or promotional item in participant welcome bags (sponsor to provide materials)
Private group training session for up to 16 employees with Otis Grant
Recognition during the awards ceremony
Exclusive company logo featured on the official event photo backdrop
Company logo on golf balls or golf tees (sponsor's choice)
Framed autographed photograph of Otis Grant
One Feather Flag
Two company banners displayed throughout the tournament (sponsor to provide banners)
Speaking opportunity during dinner
4 VIP parking spots
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!