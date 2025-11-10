One Love Jamaica: Hurricane Melissa Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
St. John's, NL
Starting bid
McDonald’s Gift Card. Retail value: $25.
Donated by Stephanie Howlett, CEO of DiversityNL
Starting bid
Two handmade West African bracelets. Retail value: $30.
Donated by Dr. Delores V. Mullings, CEO of Inner Source Consulting
Starting bid
Book titled, "In Her Arms: Love and Legacy of Black Mothers and Daughters". Retail value: $30
Donated by Dr. Delores V. Mullings, CEO of Inner Source Consulting
Starting bid
Book titled "African, Caribbean, and Black People's Resilience During Covid 19". Retail value: $40
Donated by Dr. Delores V. Mullings, CEO of Inner Source Consulting
Starting bid
HS35 v2 Multi-platform Gaming Headset. Retail value: $70.
Donated by Stephanie Howlett CEO of DiversityNL
Starting bid
60-min Reiki Healing Session. Retail value: $75.
Donated by Healing Touch Reiki Energy
Starting bid
REDKEN Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Damaged Hair Repair. Retail value: $80.
Donated by Urban Salon.
Starting bid
45-minute Massage. Retail value: $90.
Donated by Active Health Chiropractor.
Starting bid
3L Chafing Dish with removable rack to hold the lid. Retail value: $100.
Donated by Stephanie Howlett, CEO of DiversityNL
Starting bid
TJ's Pub Gift card. Retail value $100.
Donated by Stefan Hancock, Owner of TJ’s PUB
Starting bid
Loose Tie Gift card. Retail value $100.
Donated by Stefan Hancock, Owner of Loose Tie Restaurant
Starting bid
Greensleeves Gift card. Retail value: $100.
Donated by Stefan Hancock, Owner of Greensleeves Pub and Eatery
Starting bid
MADE 4 Hardside Cooler Box. Retail value: $160.
Donated by Kent Building Supplies.
Starting bid
4 x Sun Sushi All-You-Can-Eat gift cards. Retail Value: $200.
Donated by Sun Sushi.
Starting bid
Bogart's Jewellers gift card. Retail value: $200.
Donated by Richard and AJ from Bogarts Jewelry.
Starting bid
Kalon Beauty & Glow gift card. Retail value: $200.
Donated by Natalie Tibbo, Owner of Kalon Beauty & Glow
Starting bid
1 night stay in the King Jacuzzi Suite at Monastery SpaHotel with breakfast for 2 at the Monastery Bistro. Retail value: $285.
Donated by Monastery Spahotel.
Starting bid
1 night stay in the Celebration Jacuzzi Suite with breakfast in bed at the Leaside Manor. Retail value: $285.
Donated by The Leaside Group.
Starting bid
ONE Chemical Peel. Retail value: $300.
Donated by Samantha Furlong, Owner/Medical Director of Island Glow Medispa.
Starting bid
Framed 33x43 oil painting by Haitian artist, Vilaire Charlot. Retail value: $400.
Donated by Jackie Foster.
Starting bid
St. John's Fish Exchange Gift Card. Retail value: $350.
Donated by Justin Garner, Owner/Manager of St. John’s Fish Exchange.
Starting bid
12 x Jumbo Pizzas (Ch+4 Toppings) from Peter's Pizza. Retail value: $500.
Donated by Peter Mathiodakis, Franchise Owner of Peter’s Pizza.
Starting bid
Framed 18x24 mixed media painting by Jamaican Artist, Shania Sanderson. Retail value: $800.
Donated by Shania Sanderson
Starting bid
Framed 12x16 Giclee print. Digital drawing on collage background by Canadian artist, Bushra Junaid. Retail value: $1,500.
Donated by Bushra Junaid.
