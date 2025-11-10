Hosted by

Jamaican Canadian Association of Newfoundland and Labrador

One Love Jamaica: Hurricane Melissa Silent Auction

St. John's, NL

$25 McDonald’s Gift Card item
$20

Starting bid

McDonald’s Gift Card. Retail value: $25.


Donated by Stephanie Howlett, CEO of DiversityNL

West African Bracelets item
West African Bracelets
$25

Starting bid

Two handmade West African bracelets. Retail value: $30.


Donated by Dr. Delores V. Mullings, CEO of Inner Source Consulting

Book: In Her Arms: Love and Legacy of Black Mothers... item
Book: In Her Arms: Love and Legacy of Black Mothers...
$25

Starting bid

Book titled, "In Her Arms: Love and Legacy of Black Mothers and Daughters". Retail value: $30

Donated by Dr. Delores V. Mullings, CEO of Inner Source Consulting

Book: African, Caribbean, and Black People's Resilience... item
Book: African, Caribbean, and Black People's Resilience...
$30

Starting bid

Book titled "African, Caribbean, and Black People's Resilience During Covid 19". Retail value: $40

Donated by Dr. Delores V. Mullings, CEO of Inner Source Consulting

Corsair Gaming Headset item
Corsair Gaming Headset
$40

Starting bid

HS35 v2 Multi-platform Gaming Headset. Retail value: $70.


Donated by Stephanie Howlett CEO of DiversityNL

60-min Reiki Healing Session item
60-min Reiki Healing Session
$50

Starting bid

60-min Reiki Healing Session. Retail value: $75.


Donated by Healing Touch Reiki Energy

REDKEN Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Damaged Hair Repair item
REDKEN Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Damaged Hair Repair
$60

Starting bid

REDKEN Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Damaged Hair Repair. Retail value: $80.


Donated by Urban Salon.

45-minute Massage item
45-minute Massage
$70

Starting bid

45-minute Massage. Retail value: $90.


Donated by Active Health Chiropractor.

Paderno Chafing Dish item
Paderno Chafing Dish
$80

Starting bid

3L Chafing Dish with removable rack to hold the lid. Retail value: $100.


Donated by Stephanie Howlett, CEO of DiversityNL

$100 Gift Card item
$100 Gift Card
$80

Starting bid

TJ's Pub Gift card. Retail value $100.


Donated by Stefan Hancock, Owner of TJ’s PUB

$100 Gift Card item
$100 Gift Card
$80

Starting bid

Loose Tie Gift card. Retail value $100.


Donated by Stefan Hancock, Owner of Loose Tie Restaurant

$100 Gift Card item
$100 Gift Card
$80

Starting bid

Greensleeves Gift card. Retail value: $100.


Donated by Stefan Hancock, Owner of Greensleeves Pub and Eatery

MADE 4 Hardside Cooler Box item
MADE 4 Hardside Cooler Box
$100

Starting bid

MADE 4 Hardside Cooler Box. Retail value: $160.


Donated by Kent Building Supplies.

$200 Gift Card item
$200 Gift Card
$150

Starting bid

4 x Sun Sushi All-You-Can-Eat gift cards. Retail Value: $200.


Donated by Sun Sushi.

$200 Gift Card item
$200 Gift Card
$160

Starting bid

Bogart's Jewellers gift card. Retail value: $200.


Donated by Richard and AJ from Bogarts Jewelry.

$200 Gift Card item
$200 Gift Card
$160

Starting bid

Kalon Beauty & Glow gift card. Retail value: $200.


Donated by Natalie Tibbo, Owner of Kalon Beauty & Glow

Monastery SpaHotel Gift Certificate item
Monastery SpaHotel Gift Certificate
$200

Starting bid

1 night stay in the King Jacuzzi Suite at Monastery SpaHotel with breakfast for 2 at the Monastery Bistro. Retail value: $285.


Donated by Monastery Spahotel.

Leaside Manor Gift Certificate item
Leaside Manor Gift Certificate
$200

Starting bid

1 night stay in the Celebration Jacuzzi Suite with breakfast in bed at the Leaside Manor. Retail value: $285.


Donated by The Leaside Group.

Spa Voucher item
Spa Voucher
$250

Starting bid

ONE Chemical Peel. Retail value: $300.


Donated by Samantha Furlong, Owner/Medical Director of Island Glow Medispa.

Vilaire Charlot Painting item
Vilaire Charlot Painting
$280

Starting bid

Framed 33x43 oil painting by Haitian artist, Vilaire Charlot. Retail value: $400.


Donated by Jackie Foster.

$350 Gift Card item
$350 Gift Card
$300

Starting bid

St. John's Fish Exchange Gift Card. Retail value: $350.


Donated by Justin Garner, Owner/Manager of St. John’s Fish Exchange.

$500 Gift Card item
$500 Gift Card
$350

Starting bid

12 x Jumbo Pizzas (Ch+4 Toppings) from Peter's Pizza. Retail value: $500.


Donated by Peter Mathiodakis, Franchise Owner of Peter’s Pizza.

"Facing the Storm" Painting item
"Facing the Storm" Painting
$600

Starting bid

Framed 18x24 mixed media painting by Jamaican Artist, Shania Sanderson. Retail value: $800.


Donated by Shania Sanderson

"Listen" Painting item
"Listen" Painting
$600

Starting bid

Framed 12x16 Giclee print. Digital drawing on collage background by Canadian artist, Bushra Junaid. Retail value: $1,500.


Donated by Bushra Junaid.

