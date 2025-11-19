Online French Course – Beginner and Intermediate Classes!

🌐 Online French Language Course – Beginner (Live Classes)

Want to learn French but don’t know where to start?

Our Beginner Online French Course is designed to help you build essential speaking, listening, and writing skills in a fun, interactive, and supportive virtual environment. Whether you're learning for travel, work, or personal development, this course gives you the confidence to start speaking French from day one — all from the comfort of your home.

Course Details (Online):

📅 Duration: 2 months

📆 Schedule: Every Monday & Wednesday

📅 Start Date: January 5

⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

🏷 Price: $48 for 16 live online sessions

🎯 Level: Beginner — No prior experience required

💻 Mode: Online (Live sessions)

Start your French journey with a structured, friendly, and effective online class designed just for beginners.