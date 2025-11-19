Online French Course – Beginner and Intermediate Classes!

🌐 Online French Language Course – Beginner (Live Classes)
Want to learn French but don’t know where to start?
Our Beginner Online French Course is designed to help you build essential speaking, listening, and writing skills in a fun, interactive, and supportive virtual environment. Whether you're learning for travel, work, or personal development, this course gives you the confidence to start speaking French from day one — all from the comfort of your home.
📅 Duration: 2 months
📆 Schedule: Every Monday & Wednesday
📅 Start Date: January 5
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
🏷 Price: $48 for 16 live online sessions
🎯 Level: Beginner — No prior experience required
💻 Mode: Online (Live sessions)
Start your French journey with a structured, friendly, and effective online class designed just for beginners.
🌐 Online French Language Course – Intermediate (Live Classes)
Already know the basics of French and ready to level up?
Our Intermediate Online French Course is designed to strengthen your grammar, expand your vocabulary, and boost your confidence in real-life conversations. With interactive live sessions and guided practice, you’ll be able to express yourself more fluently and naturally in French.
📅 Duration: 2 months
📆 Schedule: Every Monday & Wednesday
📅 Start Date: January 5
⏰ Time: 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM
🏷 Price: $48 for 16 live online sessions
🎯 Level: Intermediate — Basic French knowledge required
💻 Mode: Online (Live sessions)
Improve your speaking skills, deepen your understanding, and take your French to the next level — all from the comfort of your home.
