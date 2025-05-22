CSSA National Tournament, Ontario 2025

Reserved seating at the Opening Breakfast Event. Admission to all games during the tournament.
Reserved seating at the Opening Breakfast Event. Admission to all games during the tournament.
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Reserved seating at the Opening Breakfast Event and admission to all games during the tournament. Social media recognition on CSSA posts, as well as your logo in event program.
Reserved seating at the Opening Breakfast Event and admission to all games during the tournament. Social media recognition on CSSA posts, as well as your logo in event program.
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Reserved seating at the Opening Breakfast Event (2 seats) and admission to all games during the tournament. Banner placement at the tournament venue and social media promotion on CSSA posts. Your logo in the event program.
Reserved seating at the Opening Breakfast Event (2 seats) and admission to all games during the tournament. Banner placement at the tournament venue and social media promotion on CSSA posts. Your logo in the event program.
Add a donation for Canadian Street Soccer Association
$
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