OHRA Online Auction 2025 Part Two - Eat, Drink and Read!

Two Palestinian cousins with very different lives meet in Lebanon and discover their family’s political secrets amid the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war. Bid on this engaging, bittersweet story! (https://fernwoodpublishing.ca/)
Value: $24 Opening bid: $8
Poetry by and for working people making a living under conditions of climate disaster. Important voices at an urgent time. Don’t miss this one! And as a special touch, we've included a wooden bookmark!(https://fernwoodpublishing.ca/)
Value: $26 Opening bid: $10
Fourteen of the Palestinian diaspora’s best voices in speculative fiction, the first collection of its kind in Canada. Beautiful, heartbreaking, and inspiring.(https://fernwoodpublishing.ca/)
Value: $24 Opening bid: $8
A dazzling compilation of personal stories and photos from former residents of Africville, emphasizing the community’s beautiful and positive aspects. Bid on this warm hug from Africville! (https://fernwoodpublishing.ca/)
Value: $26 Opening bid: $8
A children’s counting story about a migrant worker sending a box of gifts and supplies to loved ones in the Philippines. There’s more than just stuff — it’s full of promises! (https://fernwoodpublishing.ca/)
Value: $24.95 hardback Opening bid: $8
Prepare now! A book you’ll need just in case there’s a storm day! Half-crossword, half-word search, the lexicon engages and entertains fans of all ages. (www.nimbus.ca)
Value: $22.95 Opening bid: $8
A heartfelt YA coming-of-age novel set in an animal shelter from the award-winning author of In the Wake, exploring grief, first love, and growing pains. (www.nimbus.ca)
Value: $21.95 Opening bid: $7
Celebrate the holiday season with over twenty tales—true and make-believe—of Atlantic Canadian Christmases, past and present. (www.nimbus.ca)
Value: $16.95 Opening bid: $5
Youngsters will be enchanted by this poetic invitation to discover the many ways their bodies can move–like trees, like whales, like spiders, like clouds. (www.nimbus.ca)
Value: $19.95 Opening bid: $6
For a young person in your life, a true coming-of-age story with elements of magical realism and authentic equestrian themes. (www.nimbus.ca)
Value: $14.95 Opening bid: $5
No, you’re not seeing double. This is an autographed edition! For a young reader, a true coming-of-age story with elements of magical realism and authentic equestrian themes. (www.nimbus.ca)
Value: $14.95 Opening bid: $5
Say this title ten times and be transported to the heart of dinosaur country in the most gripping and terrifying Dylan Maples Adventure yet! For children you love aged 8 to 12. (www.nimbus.ca)
Value: $12.95 Opening bid: $4
One bid gets two books! With a beautiful new cover by celebrated illustrator Briana Corr Scott, Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic books Anne of Green Gables AND Anne of Avonlea! (www.nimbus.ca)
Value: $15.95 Opening bid: $5
L.M. was not just about Anne! Check out this heartwarming collection of seventeen rare short stories by L.M. Montgomery They showcase all the warmth and charisma Montgomery’s fans have come to cherish. (www.nimbus.ca)
Value: $20.95 Opening bid: $6
This riotous and heartfelt novel takes readers to 1960s Montreal, and follows a year in the life of a nosy would-be child detective searching for the truth about her mother. (www.nimbus.ca)
Value: $24.95 Opening bid: $8
Winner of the 2025 Atlantic Book Awards Readers’ Choice Award! This is a stunning debut collection of linked short stories exploring the promises and disappointments of modern life. (www.nimbus.ca)
Value: $22.95 Opening bid: $7
For a quarter century, more than a million readers—scribes and scribblers of all ages and abilities—have been inspired by Anne Lamott’s hilarious, big-hearted, homespun advice.
(https://halifax.bookmarkreads.ca/?q=h)
Value: $23 Opening bid: $7
From the bestselling author of The Bear, the enthralling story of two women separated by millennia, but linked by an epic journey that will transform them both. (https://halifax.bookmarkreads.ca/?q=h)
Value: $23 Opening bid: $7
From the author of Death on the Lusitania, a gripping and evocative historical crime novel set in the closing stages of WW1.
Perfect for Agatha Christie lovers! (https://halifax.bookmarkreads.ca/?q=h)
Value: $42.99 Opening bid: $13
In a peaceful retirement village, four unlikely friends meet weekly in the Jigsaw Room to discuss unsolved crimes; together they call themselves the Thursday Murder Club. You’ve seen it on Netflix; now read the book! (https://halifax.bookmarkreads.ca/?q=h)
Value: $24.95 Opening bid: $8
Trouble is never far away where the Thursday Murder Club is concerned. A decade-old cold case—their favorite kind--leads them to a local news legend and a murder with no body and no answers. (https://halifax.bookmarkreads.ca/?q=h)
Value: $24.95 Opening bid: $8
Trenchant and sprinkled with dry wit, Scarcely English is both a chamber of horrors of bad and lazy English and a plea for accuracy, clear thinking and elegance. (https://halifax.bookmarkreads.ca/?q=h)
Value: $22.99 Opening bid: $7
Neuroscientist and New York Times bestselling author of This Is Your Brain on Music Daniel J. Levitin reveals how the deep connections between music and the human brain can be harnessed for healing. (https://halifax.bookmarkreads.ca/?q=h)
Value: $26 Opening bid: $8
Find out why every scientist worth their sodium chloride has a Tom Gauld cartoon taped to their electron microscope. This new batch of hilarious gags will be as important as a lab coat and goggles and oversize rubber gloves. (https://halifax.bookmarkreads.ca/?q=h)
Value: $24.95 Opening bid: $8
This dazzling, genre-defying collection from Jonathan Lethem features seven major stories published since his last collection, along with his best work spanning more than three decades. (https://halifax.bookmarkreads.ca/?q=h)
Value: $36.99 Opening bid: $12
A laugh-out-loud picture book from bestselling comics creator Kate Beaton about a brave shark girl bent on revenge after a greedy fishing captain messes with her waters. (www.woozles.com)
Value: $24.99 Opening bid: $8
Enter the world of The Last Resort! Ghosts from the story will emerge from the pages of the book, allowing readers to talk to spirits from the past and help solve the mystery! (www.woozles.com)
Value: $26.99 Opening bid: $9
This heartwarming story– perfect for the holiday season– offers a fresh take on mindfulness and gratitude, and features Patrick McDonnell's familiar beloved characters from his popular MUTTS comic strip! (www.woozles.com)
Value: $23.99 Opening bid: $8
Following the success of Sometimes I Feel Like a Fox and Sometimes I Feel Like a River, this companion book explores the nature and beauty of trees. (www.woozles.com)
Value: $19.99 Opening bid: $6
A sweet story about how every reader--human and feline alike--feels less alone in the company of a good book and each other. (www.woozles.com)
Value: $24.99 Opening bid: $8
Mr. Willowby's Christmas Tree has been a holiday favorite since 1963. Now, its generations of fans can read a new exciting Mr. Willowby story. (www.woozles.com)
Value: $24.99 Opening bid: $8
The late Raymond Fraser used poetry to speak to readers about what life is--and what it can be–with deft insight and a masterful command of language to examine life’s complexities. Here are two copies of this very special book–one for you, and one for a friend! Compliments of Sharon Fraser.
Value: $50 Opening bid: $15
It’s the season for a pizza party at Freeman’s Little New York! Bid on this gift certificate and get your gang together for some delicious food and a fun time. (www.freemanspizza.ca).
Value: $100 Opening bid: $30
Blue Olive Greek Taverna offers authentic flavours of Greece. A warm and friendly atmosphere to enjoy souvlakia, moussaka, spanokopit,etc.! Bid on this gift card and enjoy a memorable meal! (www.blueolivehalifax.ca)
Value: $100 Opening bid: $30
Annie’s! Where the home cooking is matched by Annie’s warm and welcoming personality. Bid now on this gift card and drop by for breakfast or lunch.
Value: $25 Opening bid: $8
Knowledgeable staff, an exceptional selection, and a dedication to customer service. Bishop’s Cellar is a special place to shop. With this gift card you can check out their fabulous stock of wine, beer, and spirits.(www.bishopscellar.com).
Value: $75 Opening bid: $25
Propeller Brewing has come a long way from their initial two beers: Extra Special Bitter and Pale Ale. Their lineup is now a blend of new and classic styles, with something for everyone. Get yourself this gift card and check out their offerings! (www.drinkpropeller.ca)
Value: $50 Opening bid: $15
Propeller Brewing made the first truly local IPA—it changed Nova Scotia beer. From hazy, juicy Galaxy IPA to fruity summer seasonals to fruity craft cocktails it’s all made with the care and curiosity that started Propeller. A second gift card to ponder! (www.drinkpropeller.ca)
Value: $50 Opening bid: $15
Family owned with a cozy and friendly atmosphere. Oh, and the food is great! Bid on this gift card from Rudy’s on Granville Street, and you won’t be disappointed. (www.rudyscatering.ca/)
Value: $25 Opening bid: $8
Time for a delicious meal at Chef Abod! Shawarma, kebabs, falafel–he has it all. A casual atmosphere and great service. Bid soon and bid often!
(www.chefabod.com)
Value: $50 Opening bid: $15
Did you know Chef Abod has vegan, Keto and gluten-free offerings on his menu? This gift card is waiting for you to check it out in person or as an online order! (www.chefabod.com)
Value: $50 Opening bid: $15
Chef Abod is ALL about flavour. Feel like kibbeh, spanakopita, Moroccan tagine? The menu at Chef Abod is long and tempting and this gift card will help you make a start.(www.chefabod.com)
Value: $50 Opening bid: $15
A taste of Europe in the heart of Halifax! Italian pasta, Greek olive oils, authentic European cheeses and more. With this gift card you can pick up a snack or a ready-to-serve meal from the city’s newest market. (www.westendeuropeanmarket.ca)
Value: $100 Opening Bid: $30
Feel like sweet potato tikka masala or mulligatawny soup? Comfort food for these cold winter days.
Bid on this gift card and check out Sarita Earp’s fabulous cooking at Satisfaction Feast at the Brewery Market!
Value: $25 Opening bid: $8
Artisanal pizza at Morris East oozes with flavour–from Margherita to Hawaiian to Mediterranean. Bid on this gift card and give yourself–or someone else–a treat! (www.morriseast.com)
Value: $40 Opening bid: $12
The Osney Cafe and Social just might become your favourite north end haunt! Win this gift card and you can enjoy “fresh eats” at breakfast or lunch, any day from Tuesdays to Saturdays. (www.theosney.ca)
Value: $50 Opening bid: $15
This delicious selection of chutneys and jellies adds holiday zest! Includes Colonel Grey’s apple chutney, Aspotogan crab apple jelly, runner bean chutney, cucumber relish and hearty tomato mincemeat (for pies and tarts). Compliments of OHRA's preserves maestro Eric Simpson.
Value: $50 Opening bid: $15
Are the rumours true? Is Val’s baklava the best in town? Bid now and find out for yourself. Your friends and family will love you when you show up with a pan to share! 12- by 18-inch pan to share! Compliments of OHRA member Valerie Mansour.
Value: Incalculable! Opening bid: $30
George from Pickford Family Farm sells veggies at the Brewery and Spryfield Markets. He will provide the successful bidder with a customized “banana box" of local, unsprayed veggies and fruit–squash, parsnips, tomatoes, pears, etc. It could be yours!
Value: $100 Opening bid: $30
