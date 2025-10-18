OHRA Online Auction 2025 Part One - Too Good to Resist

Hosted by
Starting bid
Perhaps now is the time to spiff up your wardrobe! This gift card allows you to shop online or in person at this classic 101-year-old family business in Amherst. (www.mansours.com)
Value: $50 Opening bid: $15
Starting bid
Deanne Fitzpatrick’s Studio where the renowned rug-hooking artist creates beauty everyday. Treat yourself to a gift card to shop online or in person! (www.hookingrugs.com)
Value: $50 Opening bid: $15
Starting bid
Is laughter really the best medicine? Bid on a pair of tickets to Halifax’s very own highly acclaimed comedy fest and find out! Compliments of OHRA supporter Geoff D’Eon.
(www.halifaxcomedyfest.ca)
Value: $75 Opening bid: $15
Starting bid
An exciting three-show pass to Live Art Dance for two! Tender pieces that delve into the challenges of our time; celebratory works that astound with their physicality; intimate duets that draw us into retrospection; solos that question who we have been and group pieces that dream of what we might be. https://liveartdance.ca/
Value: $270 Opening bid: $90
Starting bid
Stay in the know with a subscription to the Halifax Examiner, an independent, investigative, award-winning online news publication! Bid now on this great opportunity–not just for yourself, BUT to share with two others! (www.halifaxexaminer.ca)
Value: $270 Opening bid: $80
Starting bid
How exciting is this?! Two tickets to Trio Seoul featuring the masterful violinist Jinjoo Cho, the expressive cellist Brannon Cho, and the dynamic pianist Kyu Yeon Kim.https://www.ceciliaconcerts.ca/concert/trio-seoul/
Value: $84 Opening bid: $26
Starting bid
An opportunity not to miss! Two tickets to hear Flutist Christian Paquette and guitarist Steve Cowan present a wide range of musical styles, blending classical, contemporary, and folk traditions. https://www.ceciliaconcerts.ca/concert/christian-paquette-steve-cowan/
Value: $84 Opening bid: $26
Starting bid
Pianist Mathieu Gaudet and violinist Mark Fewer come together for a captivating program that spans two centuries of musical brilliance. Now is your chance to bid on two tickets to this fabulous show! https://www.ceciliaconcerts.ca/concert/mark-fewer-mathieu-gaudet/
Value: $84 Opening bid: $26
Starting bid
This gorgeous rug, made in India, is from Tabrizi Rugs in Bedford. Measures 44” long (46” with fringe) and 25” wide! Do yourself a favour and bid now on this lovely addition to your home! (www.tabrizi.com)
Value: $198 Opening bid: $60
Starting bid
Bid on this sparkly red reversible tree apron to light up your Christmas display. Crafted by Betty Learning of Quilted Treasures. Octagonal shape measures 70 cm by 70 cm.
Value: $50 Opening bid: $15
Starting bid
Beautiful blue reversible table runner with butterflies will make your living room come alive. Crafted by Betty Learning of Quilted Treasures. Length is 1.25 metres.
Value: $50 Opening bid: $15
Starting bid
Delightful hand-woven placemats in a red and light grey design. Will make your mealtimes even more enjoyable! Donated by Betty Learning of Quilted Treasures. Measures 45 cm by 32 cm
Value: $60 Opening bid: $20
Starting bid
Our auction has arrived! We have Lego! A little (or big) person in your life just might get revved up for Lego City No Limits: Race Car Ramp. (436 pieces). (www.woozles.com)
Value: $69.99 Opening bid: $ $23
Starting bid
Five creative Christmas cards drawn by local artist Adele Mansour. A delightful collection just waiting for your bid.
Value $35 Opening bid: $10
Starting bid
Striped sox, lovingly handmade by Sally Reardon out of a sturdy blend of wools that are soft to the touch. They will keep your feet toasty warm all winter. Made for adult feet.
Value: $25 Opening bid: $8
Starting bid
Knitter-extraordinaire Sally Reardon has done it again. Bid now on these great sox–made out of a sturdy blend of wools–so soft and cozy! Your feet will thank you. Made for adult feet.
Value: $25 Opening bid: $8
Starting bid
Large, shallow, decorative bowl, 15 3/4 inches across. Would look lovely on any table! Compliments of OHRA supporter, Ruth Larson.
Value: $25 Opening bid: $8
Starting bid
Pleasant Hearth 20-inch electric stove with thermostatic control.Stay warm and comfy this winter with this electric stove heater. It also looks cozy in your home! Never used, like-new condition.
Value: $120 Opening bid: $40
Starting bid
This large 10-lb Cuban vase can hold all manner of things–decorative grasses/flowers, walking sticks or canes, or umbrellas. It stands almost 14" tall; circumference 19 1/2”. Compliments of OHRA supporter, Ruth Larson.
Value: $40 Opening bid: $12
Starting bid
A full flat (six dozen) of flower and vegetable bedding plants for your garden, delivered in the spring. Includes consultation with Master Gardener Jim Sharpe on plant selection for your space, and ongoing support.
Value: $48 Opening bid: $15
Starting bid
Time to be kind to your skin. Three lovely large bars of olive oil soap, compliments of Thomas Trussoni at the Halifax Brewery Market.
Value: $30 Opening bid: $10
Starting bid
There’s nothing quite like gentle and natural olive oil soap. Two regular size bars and one large, compliments of Thomas Trussoni at the Halifax Brewery Market.
Value: $26 Opening bid: $8
Starting bid
Concerned about the city’s direction? Good ideas you need to share? Now’s your chance to tell Mayor Andy Fillmore, and support a good cause while you’re at it! Lunch is on him! Opening bid: $40
Starting bid
Kaltrina Vuniqi. who immigrated to Halifax with her family in the mid-1990s from Kosovo, is an exquisite photographer! Bid on this gift card for those professional photos you have been dreaming about. Thirty-minute mini-session (https://www.facebook.com/kaltrinaphotographyy)
Value: $275 Opening bid: $80
Starting bid
Neuma Hydrating gift collection is designed to soften and nourish your hair. Designed to combat the frizzies while adding shine. Bid on this! Down with the frizzies! (www.brooksideandblisssalon.com)
Value $95 Opening bid $30
Starting bid
A Soy Wax Blend Candle might be just what you’ve been waiting for. Fresh balsam! Like a walk through the woods, minus the exercise.
Value: $20 Opening bid: $6
Starting bid
Calling all cyclists! The lazer helmet you've had your eye on for so long–a high-quality Jackal KinetiCore Helmet, matte black, size large 58-61. longalleybicycles.com
Value: $284 Opening bid: $80
Starting bid
Now is your opportunity to work with an esteemed lawyer on an estate-plan package—a will for a married or common-law couple, powers of attorney, and personal care directives. (www.pattersonlaw.ca)
Value $1,500 Opening bid $400.
Starting bid
One of The Loop’s signature (i.e. made by Mimi’s mum) small project bags; a 100 g skein of Fleece Artist Organic Cottage Socks yarn, in the Nova Scotia tartan colourway, dyed here in Halifax; a set of KnitPro Dreamz 5" /12.5cm wood double-pointed needles. (theloophalifax.ca)
Value: $69.20 Opening bid: $22
Starting bid
This little bear is dressed for Christmas! 4 1/2” high and 2 1/2” wide, made of corriedale and merino wool.
Value: $20 Opening bid: $6
Starting bid
Nestle this lamb safely on a christmas tree bough! 4” head to tail, 100% corriedale wool.
Value: $10 Opening bid: $3
Starting bid
Hang this little Santa front and centre on your tree! 4” high, made of corriedale wool and merino locks.
Value: $10 Opening bid: $3
Starting bid
Hang this fellow from a mantle or Christmas tree branch and wave back at him. 5 1/2” top to toe, 5” mitt to mitt, made of alpaca, corriedale wool and merino locks.
Value: $10 Opening bid: $3
Starting bid
Be a star and hang a star! Another lovely work of felt by OHRA’s Marie Thompson.
Value: $10 Opening bid: $3
Starting bid
Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus in action! High-quality 100% wool dryer balls, citrus oil blend, a bottle of spray repellent, tick pick, and two anti-tick bracelets, compliments of Lisa Learning of AtlanTick.
Value: $65 Opening bid: $20
Starting bid
Repel ticks and stay safe! Compliments of Lisa Learning of AtlanTick—insect repellent spray, a tick pick, anti-tick silicone bracelet, wool dryer balls and a portable air infuser kit (includes Citrus Sun oil blend). (www.atlantick.ca)
Value: $113 Opening bid: $35
Starting bid
Four lined cloth gift bags 6 inches high, 4 inches wide, to present your gifts with pizzazz! Compliments of OHRA member, Sheilagh Henry.
Value: $40 Opening bid: $12
Starting bid
Four more lined cloth gift bags, 6 inches high, 4 inches wide. Your gifts will never look better! Compliments of OHRA’s creative Sheilagh Henry.
Value: $40 Opening bid: $12
Starting bid
Tired of buying plastic wrap? Beeswax coated cotton wraps keep food fresher longer, due to breathable and antimicrobial properties of the cotton and beeswax. Four are square, ranging from 8 by 10 inches to 12 by 12 inches; and three are round–5, 6, and 9 inches. Made by Sheilagh Henry.
Value: $20 Opening bid: $6
Starting bid
More Beeswax-coated cotton wraps! Versatile to wrap food. To clean, just wipe with a damp cloth. Usable for a year! Four are square, ranging from 8 by 10 inches to 12 by 12 inches, and three are round–5, 6, and 9 inches. Made by Sheilagh Henry.
Value: $20 Opening bid $6
Starting bid
Felted scarf of merino wool on silk. Soft, light, warm and cozy, its cranberry tones will provide glowing accents to your winter wardrobe. 5’7” long by 9” wide. Made and modeled by OHRA's Marie Thompson.
Value: $30 Opening bid: $10
Starting bid
A fun selection of Christmas tins, six red placements, a ceramic candle holder and a snowman plate to serve your favourite cookies.Compliments of OHRA member Annie Smith.
Value: $35 Opening bid: $10
Starting bid
Try your hand at making this Santa and bear felt stocking—18 inches in diameter and easy to assemble. Includes embroidery floss, sequins, and beads and needles. Plus two ceramic candle holders.Compliments of Betty Learning.
Value: $40 Opening bid: $12
Starting bid
What better way to pass your downtime than playing a game of cribbage! Don’t let the engraving fool you; it’s not just for nannies! Measures 16” wide by 9 3/4” high; made from laminated plywood and cut with a laser. (chellscustomcreations.ca)
Value: $48 Opening bid: $16
Starting bid
Two stunning scarf and headband sets. 'tis the season for presents! One is a stunning double crochet scarf (44 inches long and 8 1/2 inches wide) with an X-style headband that fits 22- to 24-inch-head. The second scarf (43 inches long and 5 ½ inches wide) is crocheted with the look of knitted. The headband is bow-style (fits 21 -to 23-inch head) Scarves can be worn inside a coat or jacket. Made from acrylic yarn, compliments of Dartmouth craft maker Lynne Illsley.
Value: $60 Opening bid: $20
Starting bid
Another chance to win one of these lovely crafted scarf and headband sets! Twist style headband (fits 21- to 25-inch head). Scarf is 48 inches long and 6 ½ inches wide. Made from acrylic yarn, it fits cozily inside your coat, compliments of Dartmouth craft maker Lynne Illsley.
Value: $30 Opening bid: $10
Starting bid
Does someone in your life love to fish? This colourful “catch and release” two-sided quilt (26 by 30 inches) will be a hit! Compliments of OHRA members, Vince and Claire.
Value: $25 Opening bid: $8
Starting bid
A selection of Nova Scotia’s savoury favourites thoughtfully curated to bring bold local flavours to holiday dishes and festive grazing boards. From handcrafted sauces and spices to artisan condiments, this small but mighty box adds a delicious touch to any celebration. (tasteofnovascotia.com)
Value: $150 Opening bid: $40
Starting bid
2128 Warp & Woof wood engraving, hand printed on proofing press, 8 X10 inches, matted. Original piece by master printer Larry Thompson.
Value: $60 Opening bid: $20
Starting bid
2129 Bohemian Lofts Linocut, 9 X 12 inches, unmatted. Hand printed on a proofing press. Original piece by master printer Larry Thompson.
Value: $40 Opening bid: $13
