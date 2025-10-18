OHRA Online Auction 2025 Part One - Too Good to Resist

Two stunning scarf and headband sets. 'tis the season for presents! One is a stunning double crochet scarf (44 inches long and 8 1/2 inches wide) with an X-style headband that fits 22- to 24-inch-head. The second scarf (43 inches long and 5 ½ inches wide) is crocheted with the look of knitted. The headband is bow-style (fits 21 -to 23-inch head) Scarves can be worn inside a coat or jacket. Made from acrylic yarn, compliments of Dartmouth craft maker Lynne Illsley.





Value: $60 Opening bid: $20