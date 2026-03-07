Open Mic Night

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Cash bar. Minimum ticket price is $10 for this event.





Tickets are processed through Zeffy which is free for nonprofits. Instead of charging transaction fees (typically around 3%), donors are given the option to leave a voluntary “tip” to Zeffy.

The tip goes to Zeffy, not Arts Hub Brockville

Tipping is completely optional

You may adjust the tip amount, including selecting $0

Thank you for supporting the arts in our community.