Arts Hub Brockville

Hosted by

Arts Hub Brockville

About this event

Open Mic Night

32 Park St

Brockville, ON K6V 2G4, Canada

General Admission
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Cash bar. Minimum ticket price is $10 for this event.


Tickets are processed through Zeffy which is free for nonprofits. Instead of charging transaction fees (typically around 3%), donors are given the option to leave a voluntary “tip” to Zeffy.

  • The tip goes to Zeffy, not Arts Hub Brockville
  • Tipping is completely optional
  • You may adjust the tip amount, including selecting $0

Thank you for supporting the arts in our community.

Add a donation for Arts Hub Brockville

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!