Open Mic Night

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Cash bar. Minimum ticket price is $10 for this event.
Tickets are processed through Zeffy which is free for nonprofits. Instead of charging transaction fees (typically around 3%), donors are given the option to leave a voluntary “tip” to Zeffy.
- The tip goes to Zeffy, not Arts Hub Brockville
- Tipping is completely optional
- You may adjust the tip amount, including selecting $0
Thank you for supporting the arts in our community.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Cash bar. Minimum ticket price is $10 for this event.
Tickets are processed through Zeffy which is free for nonprofits. Instead of charging transaction fees (typically around 3%), donors are given the option to leave a voluntary “tip” to Zeffy.
- The tip goes to Zeffy, not Arts Hub Brockville
- Tipping is completely optional
- You may adjust the tip amount, including selecting $0
Thank you for supporting the arts in our community.