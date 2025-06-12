Open Studio July 2025

$
This ticket supports us in offering subsidized studio space in the future. If you have access to a salary, savings, investments, assets, or generational wealth, paying this rate will cover the studio rental rate for one Open Studio session.
Regular session price is $10. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]
