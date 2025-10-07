Toronto Dance Love-In

Hosted by

Toronto Dance Love-In

About this event

Open Studio October & November 2025

35 Golden Ave Suite 108

Toronto, ON M6R 2J5, Canada

Pay-it-forward item
Pay-it-forward
$30

This ticket supports us in offering subsidized studio space in the future. If you have access to a salary, savings, investments, assets, or generational wealth, paying this rate will cover the studio rental rate for one Open Studio session.

Open Studio | October 7 1-4pm item
Open Studio | October 7 1-4pm
$10

Regular session price is $10. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]

Open Studio | October 14 1-4pm item
Open Studio | October 14 1-4pm
$10

Regular session price is $10. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]

Open Studio | October 21 1-4pm item
Open Studio | October 21 1-4pm
$10

Regular session price is $10. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]

Open Studio | October 28 1-4pm item
Open Studio | October 28 1-4pm
$10

Regular session price is $10. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]

Open Studio | November 4 1-4pm item
Open Studio | November 4 1-4pm
$10

Regular session price is $10. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]

Open Studio | November 11 1-4pm item
Open Studio | November 11 1-4pm
$10

Regular session price is $10. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]

Open Studio | November 18 1-4pm item
Open Studio | November 18 1-4pm
$10

Regular session price is $10. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]

Open Studio | November 25 1-4pm item
Open Studio | November 25 1-4pm
$10

Regular session price is $10. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]

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