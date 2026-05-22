T2MJ Memorial Day 2026 Silent Auction

A must-have piece for any true Leafs fan.

This beautifully framed Toronto Maple Leafs collector display celebrates some of the greatest captains and legends to ever wear the “C,” featuring:

Darryl Sittler

Rick Vaive

Doug Gilmour

Wendel Clark

Mats Sundin

The display includes multiple iconic photographs, commemorative captain pins, and premium custom framing — making it the perfect addition to any sports room, office, or fan collection.

💲 Approximate Value: $125

🎁 Generously donated by Tom & Lisa Mason