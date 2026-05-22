T2MJ Memorial Day 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A must-have piece for any true Leafs fan.
This beautifully framed Toronto Maple Leafs collector display celebrates some of the greatest captains and legends to ever wear the “C,” featuring:
The display includes multiple iconic photographs, commemorative captain pins, and premium custom framing — making it the perfect addition to any sports room, office, or fan collection.
💲 Approximate Value: $125
🎁 Generously donated by Tom & Lisa Mason
Starting bid
Upgrade your gaming setup, office, or streaming station with this sleek and comfortable EMERGE Vortex Gaming Chair. Designed for long sessions and all-day support,
this chair combines ergonomic comfort with bold style.
Whether
you’re gaming, working, or studying, this premium chair delivers:
· Adjustable comfort and support
· Racing-inspired design
· Cushioned bonded leather seating
· Smooth mobility and modern styling
🖤❤️ Perfect for gamers, students, streamers, or anyone wanting
a serious chair upgrade.
Value: $270
Donated by: Staples Sarnia
Starting bid
Get ready for your next adventure with this relaxing outdoor essentials package, generously donated by The Outdoorsman.
This package includes:
Whether you’re spending the day on the water, around the campfire, or at the cottage, this package is built for comfort and convenience.
💲 Approximate Value: $215
🎁 Donated by: The Outdoorsman
Starting bid
Celebrate the history of one of hockey’s most iconic franchises with this beautifully framed Toronto Maple Leafs All-Time Scoring Leaders collector piece.
This premium display features legendary Leafs greats including:
Complete with career point totals, classic imagery, and elegant custom framing, this is a standout piece for any Leafs fan, sports room, office, or memorabilia collection.
💲 Approximate Value: $125
🎁 Generously donated by Tom & Lisa Mason
Starting bid
Stock up and save with this practical propane package — perfect for camping, outdoor heaters, fire tables, and summer entertaining.
This auction item includes:
A useful everyday item that almost anyone can put to good use.
💲 Approximate Value: $200
🎁 Generously donated by Anonymous
Starting bid
Whether you’re tackling projects in the garage, working around the house, or gearing up for summer evenings outdoors, this package has something for everyone.
This auction bundle includes:
A practical and versatile package perfect for DIYers, mechanics, campers, homeowners, and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
💲 Approximate Value: $300
🎁 Generously donated by Sarnia Princess Auto
Starting bid
Show your Kubota pride with this stylish and comfortable apparel bundle, generously donated by Kubota.
This package includes:
Perfect for work, the farm, the garage, or everyday wear, this set is a great addition for any Kubota fan or outdoor enthusiast.
💲 Approximate Value: $125
🎁 Generously donated by Kubota
Starting bid
Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers alike will appreciate this stylish package generously donated by ParkLane Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.
This bundle includes:
A great collection for showing off your automotive pride at the track, on the road, at work, or relaxing with your favourite beverage.
💲 Approximate Value: $125
🎁 Generously donated by ParkLane
Starting bid
Travel in comfort and style with this premium Marriott Bonvoy collection, generously donated by Marriott Bonvoy.
This impressive package includes:
Perfect for travel, outdoor adventures, tailgates, camping, road trips, or relaxing at home, this bundle combines comfort, practicality, and style.
💲 Approximate Value: $200
🎁 Generously donated by Marriott Bonvoy
Starting bid
Baseball fans won’t want to miss this opportunity to cheer on the Blue Jays live at Rogers Centre!
This package includes:
Enjoy an exciting afternoon of Major League Baseball with excellent seats and a great game-day atmosphere.
💲 Approximate Value: $120
🎁 Generously donated by Shannon Daly
Starting bid
Experience Major League Baseball like a VIP with this incredible TD Clubhouse premium seating package for one of the hottest matchups of the season — the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.
This package includes:
TD Clubhouse Experience Includes:
⭐ Field-level premium seating only feet from the batter’s box
⭐ Extra-wide padded seats with exceptional sightlines
⭐ Access to the exclusive climate-controlled TD Clubhouse Lounge
⭐ Chef-curated culinary stations and elevated hors d’oeuvres
⭐ In-seat service with premium ballpark snacks and non-alcoholic beverages included
⭐ Access to additional premium areas including:
This is far more than just a baseball game — it’s a luxury sports entertainment experience perfect for baseball fans, corporate outings, date nights, or a memorable day in Toronto.
💲 Approximate Value: $800
🎁 Generously donated by Govan Brown & Associates
Starting bid
Take lawn care to the next level with the STIHL RMA 460 Cordless Lawn Mower, a premium battery-powered mower designed for performance, convenience, and reliability.
Perfect for homeowners looking for a quieter, low-maintenance alternative to gas-powered equipment, this mower delivers the quality and durability that STIHL is known for worldwide.
Features include:
• Powerful cordless operation
• Lightweight and easy-to-manoeuvre design
• Ideal for residential lawn maintenance
• Professional-grade STIHL performance
• Clean, efficient cutting with no gas required
Whether you're maintaining a backyard oasis or keeping your property looking its best, this mower is built to get the job done.
💲 Approximate Value: $700
🎁 Generously Donated by: STIHL Canada
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in comfort with this stunning handmade chunky knit blanket, generously donated by KozyKnots.
Featuring a beautiful “mountain stripe” pattern in warm, earthy tones, this oversized throw is the perfect addition to any living room, bedroom, or cozy reading corner. Carefully hand-knit with love and attention to detail, this blanket is incredibly soft, plush, and designed for both comfort and style.
Perfect for:
This one-of-a-kind piece combines craftsmanship, warmth, and comfort into a truly special item.
💲 Approximate Value: $150
🎁 Generously donated by KozyKnots
Starting bid
A powerful and deeply meaningful original acrylic painting, Guardian honours the courage, sacrifice, and enduring spirit of those who serve. Featuring a kneeling soldier framed by angelic wings and a bold Canadian maple leaf, this striking piece symbolizes protection, remembrance, and resilience.
This one-of-a-kind artwork is painted in dramatic monochrome tones with vivid red accents, creating an emotional and visually commanding tribute that will stand out in any home, office, or collection. The piece measures 11” x 14” before framing and will come professionally framed and ready to display.
❤️🖤 A meaningful addition for art collectors, military supporters, first responder families, or anyone who appreciates powerful Canadian-inspired artwork.
💲 Approximate Value: $350
🎁 Generously Donated by: Veterans Art Gallery
Starting bid
A striking and emotional limited edition print, Camouflage explores the hidden layers of strength, identity, and healing carried by those who serve. Blending military symbolism with vivid floral imagery, this powerful piece captures the balance between resilience and vulnerability in a truly unforgettable way.
Measuring 10.5” x 16.5” before framing, this artwork comes beautifully displayed in the frame pictured and is ready to hang. Rich in detail and meaning, Camouflage makes a thoughtful addition to any art collection, office, or living space.
❤️🌺 A meaningful conversation piece that honours the visible and invisible journeys of veterans and first responders.
💲 Approximate Value: $150
🎁 Generously Donated by: Veterans Art Gallery
Starting bid
Bring warmth and rustic elegance into your home with this beautifully handcrafted live edge wooden serving board, complete with decorative candle accents and coordinating wooden bowl. Featuring natural wood grain details and artisan craftsmanship, this one-of-a-kind piece blends function and style perfectly.
Whether used as a charcuterie board, centerpiece, serving tray, or décor display, this stunning handmade set is sure to become a conversation piece in any kitchen or entertaining space.
✨ Perfect for hosting, gifting, cottage décor, or adding a touch of natural charm to your home.
💲 Approximate Value: $120
🎁 Generously Donated by: Tammy & Bill Warner
Starting bid
Show off your Canadian pride with this fun-filled collection of Canada-themed accessories and décor — the perfect package for your next backyard Canada Day celebration!
This patriotic set includes a variety of festive Canadian items including flags, hats, sunglasses, décor pieces, and celebration accessories designed to bring extra spirit to your holiday gathering, cottage weekend, BBQ, parade, or summer party.
Whether you’re hosting friends and family or simply love celebrating all things Canadian, this bundle is packed with red-and-white pride from top to bottom. 🇨🇦
❤️🍁 Perfect for Canada Day parties, campfires, family gatherings, or gifting another proud Canadian.
💲 Approximate Value: $200
🎁 Generously Donated by: For the Love of Canada
Starting bid
Show your Canadian pride with this complete deck flag pole and Canadian flag set — perfect for cottages, front porches, decks, patios, campsites, or year-round display.
This package includes a sturdy mounting bracket, durable flag pole, and a classic 27” x 54” Canadian flag ready to proudly fly wherever you call home. Whether you’re celebrating Canada Day, supporting local events, or simply displaying your patriotism every day, this set makes a timeless addition to any outdoor space.
🍁 A perfect gift for proud Canadians, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone looking to add a patriotic touch to their home or cottage.
💲 Approximate Value: $90
🎁 Donated by: All Seasons Trophies
Starting bid
Calling all hockey fans! This exciting Sarnia Sting package includes a signed Alessandro Di Iorio hockey stick along with a Flex 4 ticket voucher package redeemable for a Sarnia Sting game during the 2026/2027 season.
Whether you’re a dedicated Sting supporter, sports memorabilia collector, or looking for the perfect experience gift, this package delivers both a unique collectible and the chance to enjoy the excitement of OHL hockey live at the rink.
🐝🏒 A must-have package for hockey lovers and proud Sarnia Sting fans alike.
💲 Approximate Value: $400
🎁 Generously Donated by: Sarnia Sting
Starting bid
Everything you need for the ultimate fiesta night is packed into this fun and festive Mexican Night Entertaining Basket! Whether you’re planning a backyard gathering or a relaxing night in, this package brings the perfect mix of flavour, fun, and festive vibes. 🌵🍋
This colourful basket includes:
• A 10-piece taco serving set
• 4 outdoor margarita glasses
• Margarita shaker set & mix
• Tequila and more!
🎉 A great gift for entertainers, margarita lovers, or anyone who enjoys a taco night with friends and family.
⚠️ Purchaser must be 19+ to win.
💲 Approximate Value: $150
🎁 Generously Donated by: Heather Little
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!