Orleans Community Challah Bake

This is a single ticket price for one person to join the event and make challah with *gluten free flour. All needed ingredients and supplies will be provided at the event. (This is a subsidized ticket price. If you are able to contribute more to help offset those who cannot, an additional donation option is below.)





*Your final product may have some cross contamination from the gluten flour in the air. This may be relevant based on how sensitive a consumer is to gluten exposure.