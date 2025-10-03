OSC Extended Full Days OES 2025

Grades 1-3 Full Time (Monday-Friday) Olds Elementary School
CA$125

Full-Time Registration Details Grades 1-6 Olds Elementary School

⚠️ Note: This Ticket is applicable for all families who plan to apply for child care subsidy, or families with children in grades 1-3 with no child care subsidy.


Families needing full-time care (Monday to Friday) during the strike must complete this registration to secure a space.

🔹 A $125.00 non-refundable registration fee is due at the time of registration.
🔹 This fee covers the first week of care.
🔹 Any additional weeks will be charged at the end of each month at a rate of $125.00/week per child.

🔹 Subsidy options available. 


⚠️ Note: All previously contracted closure dates (e.g. statutory holidays or scheduled non-operational days) will still apply during the strike.

Grades 4-6 Full Time (Monday-Friday)
CA$125

Recreational Care Programs for Grades 4-6

⚠️ Note: THIS TICKET IS ONLY APPLICABLE FOR CHILDREN IN GRADE 4-6 WHO WILL NOT APPLY FOR CHILD CARE SUBSIDY.


⚠️ Note: All previously contracted closure dates (e.g. statutory holidays or scheduled non-operational days) will still apply during the strike.

