OSC Full Day Care 2025-2026

For all members Kindergarten and up!
Minimum Registration Requirement:
A minimum of 5 members must be registered in order for these programs to run.
Follow-Up From BGC Staff:
After the registration deadline, BGC staff will contact families promptly to confirm program status, communicate any closures, and provide updates to hours of operation as needed.
For members attending Kindergarten only!
*Members attending Kindergarten at Olds Elementary School will not have classes Wednesday March 18th or Thursday March 19th.
**If your Child attends our Kinder Academy Classes, sessions will continue as normal for these two days.
If your child will require care for the time that they are typically attending Kindergarten Classes at Olds Elementary School we will be offering care at one of our alternative locations.
Follow-Up From BGC Staff:
After the registration deadline, BGC staff will contact families promptly to confirm program location, communicate any closures, and provide updates to hours of operation as needed.
