Osgoode PorchFest Online Shop! (Remaining Stock)

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A lightweight, comfy, and reliable favourite that fits great and wears even better.
90/10 cotton/polyester
UNISEX sizing.
Logo on the front
2026 Performers list on the back
A lightweight, comfy, and reliable favourite that fits great and wears even better.
100% ring-spun cotton
UNISEX sizing.
Logo on the front
2026 Performers list on the back
The hat is a one-size fits most with a snapback closure. The logo is enbroidered.
Enter to win a one-of-a-kind Osgoode PorchFest keepsake! Each year, Long & McQuade Ottawa donates a guitar that gets signed by that year’s lineup of performers—turning it into a truly unique piece of PorchFest history. Grab your raffle ticket for a chance to take home this unforgettable, music-filled memory!
Winner Pulled June 20th!
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