Offered by

Osgoode Village Community Association

About this shop

Osgoode PorchFest Online Shop! (Remaining Stock)

2026 OPF T-shirt - ANTIQUE SAPPHIRE item
2026 OPF T-shirt - ANTIQUE SAPPHIRE
$30

A lightweight, comfy, and reliable favourite that fits great and wears even better.

90/10 cotton/polyester

UNISEX sizing.

Logo on the front

2026 Performers list on the back

2026 OPF T-shirt - BLACK item
2026 OPF T-shirt - BLACK
$30

A lightweight, comfy, and reliable favourite that fits great and wears even better.

100% ring-spun cotton

UNISEX sizing.

Logo on the front

2026 Performers list on the back

Embroidered Trucker Cap - OPF Since '21 item
Embroidered Trucker Cap - OPF Since '21 item
Embroidered Trucker Cap - OPF Since '21 item
Embroidered Trucker Cap - OPF Since '21
$28

The hat is a one-size fits most with a snapback closure. The logo is enbroidered.

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Raffle Ticket! item
Raffle Ticket! item
Raffle Ticket! item
Raffle Ticket!
$5

Enter to win a one-of-a-kind Osgoode PorchFest keepsake! Each year, Long & McQuade Ottawa donates a guitar that gets signed by that year’s lineup of performers—turning it into a truly unique piece of PorchFest history. Grab your raffle ticket for a chance to take home this unforgettable, music-filled memory!

Winner Pulled June 20th!

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