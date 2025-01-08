Ottawa 67's Booster Club's Silent Auction

Will Gerrior has played his entire OHL career with the Ottawa 67's. Now in his final season as an Over Age player, he will attend the University of Maine and join the Black Bears for the 2025-26 NCAA Division I men’s hockey season.

