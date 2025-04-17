OARC - Merchandise and Online Shop

This bundle includes:
- Retivis RT-95, 25-Watt VHF/UHF mobile radio, with power and programming cables
- VHF/UHF Mag-mount mobile antenna with coax cable and UHF connector
- A DC cigarette lighter plug and pigtail wiring
- Anderson Power Pole connectors for radio power cable and cigarette lighter plug (bulk)
* This Promotion is only available to students of the OARC Spring 2025 Basic Amateur Radio Course who have passed the ISED Exam and have a valid Canadian Call Sign. They must also agree to the OARC New Hams Program Terms and Conditions. This promotion may be cancelled at any time for any reason and without notice.
The OARC name tag has a White background with Red Lettering. It says "Ottawa Amateur Radio Club across the top with the club logo on the left side. Your callsign will be printed all capitals to the right of the club logo and your first name will appear centered at the bottom of the tag in all capital letters.. The size of the tag is 2" (h) x 3" (w) with a magnetic fastener on the back.
